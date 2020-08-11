Home Make Audi 2022 Audi A3: Know Everything About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Verdict, And...
2022 Audi A3: Know Everything About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Verdict, And All Update Here !!!

By- Rishabh Chugh
The German Auto manufacturer announced details of the 2022 Audi A3, though the sales won’t start for a year. The current Audi A3 is available with two petrol engines and two diesel engines. At the same time, In the United States, Audi will only sell the 2022 A3 with a single powertrain, in the shape of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

The 2022 Audi A3 will inevitably introduce the 2.0-litre will be a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which will be working towards better fuel efficiency and power deliverance. It will save roughly 0.1 gallons of petrol per 62 miles (100 km) of driving. The engine option will come with either front or all-wheel-drive option.

The car will use the automaker’s MQB Evo platform that means the new car is 40 mm (1.6 inches) longer than its predecessor while also being slightly broader and taller. While the insides are concerned, the infotainment list will feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a central 10.1-inch MMI touch display and an option 12.3-inch instrument panel. Like every other vehicle in the Audi lineup, it will equip pre-sense front, adaptive cruise assist, efficiency assist, exit warning, and cross-traffic assist.

Also Read:  Geneva Motor Show 2020: BMW Concept i4 electric car a production version

The U.S.-spec 2022 Audi A3 will likely be announced later this year or in early 2021.

Rishabh Chugh
An automobile engineer by profession, writer by heart.
Here's Limited-Edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle Trim for India, While Compass Loses Manual Transmission in the US.
Fuller House Season 5 Part 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

