Home Bike News Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start bike New Variant Launched Recently, Know More...
Bike NewsReviewsBike ReviewsFeaturedFeatures/Opinion

Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start bike New Variant Launched Recently, Know More About Price, Specs, And Features !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

Bajaj Platina 100 ES (Electric Start) was reported to have received a new disc variant. Bajaj has now confirmed this new variant and announced its prices. The disc variant of the Electric Started Platina 100 is priced at Rs 60,698 ex-showroom in Delhi. The new variant is Rs 2,221 more expensive than the front drum brake model of Bajaj Platina 100 ES. Bookings and delivery of this cheap Bajaj bike have started across the country.

The same colour scheme in all models of bike

The Bajaj Platina 100 also comes with KS (Kick Start Alloy) model. It is the base model of this bike, and its ex-showroom price in Delhi is Rs 50,464. The colour schemes are the same in all models. The bike has LED DRL, tank pad and many features. The bike has wide rubber footpads, 9 per cent longer seat than other 100cc bikes.

The braking performance will be better than the 240mm front disc.

Bajaj says that the 240mm front disc will improve the braking performance of this 100cc bike. 130mm units have been given in other variants. At the same time, 110mm rear drum brake is standard. Both breaks are linked with ASB or CBS. The bike’s 102cc, DTS-i, the single-cylinder engine generates 7.9hp power and 8.3Nm torque. The bike has a 4-speed gearbox unit.

Also Read:  The Story of Nissan Skyline R33 GT-R owned by Leon in the Fast and furious.

The company claims a mileage of 90 km/litre is available.

Bajaj claims that the top speed of this bike is 90 kilometres per hour. The fuel capacity of the bike is 11 litres. The disc brake variant weighs 119 kg, while the front drum brake variant weighs 117.5 kg. Apart from this, Bajaj Platina 100 is known for its superb fuel-efficiency. The company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 90 kilometres per litre.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:  2020 Yamaha VMAX : Upcoming sports bike

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleHonda Activa 125, Dio and Unicorn 160 Bikes Become More Expensive, Know New Price, Specs, Mileage, And Latest Updates !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Bike News

Honda Activa 125, Dio and Unicorn 160 Bikes Become More Expensive, Know New Price, Specs, Mileage, And Latest Updates !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has increased the prices of BS6 Honda Activa 125, Honda Deo and Unicorn 160 bikes. The Honda Activa 125...
Read more
Car News

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Variant Launched Recently, Starting Price is Rs 10.49 Lakhs Approx !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Renault India has launched a new turbo petrol variant of the Duster on Monday. The Duster with the turbo petrol engine is priced between...
Read more
Car News

What makes Red Bull Grid Slot Repair More Impressive Than Just The Looks?

Furious Mad -
In this Hungarian Grand Prix, we saw Max Verstappen crash his car in the midway of the grid. And many of the observers may...
Read more
Car News

2020 Chevy Silverado: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Verdict, And All Update Here !!!

Furious Mad -
This year Chevy releases to of its ultimate pickup trucks that 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD and 3500HD. They are termed companies' final trucks...
Read more
2,719,904FansLike
41,469FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Variant Launched Recently, Starting Price is Rs 10.49 Lakhs Approx !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Renault India has launched a new turbo petrol variant of the Duster on Monday. The Duster with the turbo petrol engine is priced between...
Read more

What makes Red Bull Grid Slot Repair More Impressive Than Just The Looks?

Car News Furious Mad -
In this Hungarian Grand Prix, we saw Max Verstappen crash his car in the midway of the grid. And many of the observers may...
Read more

2020 Chevy Silverado: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Verdict, And All Update Here !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This year Chevy releases to of its ultimate pickup trucks that 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD and 3500HD. They are termed companies' final trucks...
Read more

2020 Buick Encore GX: Know About Price, Specs, Review, And All You Want to Know !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This year we are going to see an extensive range of cars. One of them is the 2020 Buick Encore GX. It is going...
Read more

The Fuel Cell Champion Hyundai Car Accelerating the Electric Plan !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
Hyundai, the early winner from the fuel cell, is constantly watching the electric rise from Tesla. and as a response to this, it is...
Read more

Lucid Air Car to Offer Driver-Assist Technology !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
The new Air luxury electric Sedan from Lucid motor shall be equipped with a driver assistance system. The new car shall be coming in...
Read more

Mitsubishi Pajero Car Production Maybe End With 2021 !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
One of the most famous, Mitsubishi Pajero, also known as the Mitsubishi Montero in India, is what is now in the news. We must...
Read more

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12: The Lamborghini Reveals Another Track-Only Race Car !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
The Lamborghini reveals another track-only race car- the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. This model is from the Lamborghini Squadra Corse division's designers, and exclusively as...
Read more

Know About The Latest Trends from Automobile Industry !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
The most adaptive and the most sustainable changes are seen clearly in one industry- the Automotive. And it began with Henry Ford a century...
Read more

VW CEO Happy For Tesla INC Potential and Earnings !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
Tesla INC. And its owner Elon Musk saw praises from VW CEO again. And this time, they were the center of words for their...
Read more
© Auto Freak