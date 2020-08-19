Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start bike New Variant Launched Recently, Know More About Price, Specs, And Features !!!

- Advertisement -

Bajaj Platina 100 ES (Electric Start) was reported to have received a new disc variant. Bajaj has now confirmed this new variant and announced its prices. The disc variant of the Electric Started Platina 100 is priced at Rs 60,698 ex-showroom in Delhi. The new variant is Rs 2,221 more expensive than the front drum brake model of Bajaj Platina 100 ES. Bookings and delivery of this cheap Bajaj bike have started across the country.

The same colour scheme in all models of bike

The Bajaj Platina 100 also comes with KS (Kick Start Alloy) model. It is the base model of this bike, and its ex-showroom price in Delhi is Rs 50,464. The colour schemes are the same in all models. The bike has LED DRL, tank pad and many features. The bike has wide rubber footpads, 9 per cent longer seat than other 100cc bikes.

The braking performance will be better than the 240mm front disc.

Bajaj says that the 240mm front disc will improve the braking performance of this 100cc bike. 130mm units have been given in other variants. At the same time, 110mm rear drum brake is standard. Both breaks are linked with ASB or CBS. The bike’s 102cc, DTS-i, the single-cylinder engine generates 7.9hp power and 8.3Nm torque. The bike has a 4-speed gearbox unit.

The company claims a mileage of 90 km/litre is available.

Bajaj claims that the top speed of this bike is 90 kilometres per hour. The fuel capacity of the bike is 11 litres. The disc brake variant weighs 119 kg, while the front drum brake variant weighs 117.5 kg. Apart from this, Bajaj Platina 100 is known for its superb fuel-efficiency. The company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 90 kilometres per litre.