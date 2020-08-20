Home Car News Buy Old Car on OLX Auto Platform, OLX Auto Launches Recently Franchise...
Car NewsReviewsCar ReviewsFeaturedFeatures/OpinionSpotted/Spied

Buy Old Car on OLX Auto Platform, OLX Auto Launches Recently Franchise Store !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

OLX, the online platform for buying and selling used goods, has expanded its business. OLX has started franchising for the purchase and sale of second-hand cars (used cars). The franchise has been named ‘OLX Autos’ for offline purchase and sale of old cars.

Initially, these OLX Autos franchise stores have been launched in Delhi, Chennai, Madurai, Mumbai, Patna, Rudrapur, Jammu, Kolhapur, and Kolkata.

These franchises will be independent dealers and will be part of the strong dealer network of OLX India. OLX Autos is an extension of OLX’s online classifieds market.

This will enable independent dealers to be part of OLX India’s approved dealer network and an extension of OLX’s online classified marketplace.

These dealers will also benefit from the experience of OLX Integrated-Omni Channel Store. Here, they will also be able to sell second-hand cars at the online marketplace of OLX.

About the launch of the franchise network in India, Amit Kumar, head of OLX Autos India, said that we are starting a franchise operation with a mission to create an efficient ecosystem for the second-hand car market in India. He said that there is a lot of demand for second-hand cars in the country. There is a need to organize this market.

Also Read:  Mahindra: Mahindra Electric appoints Mahesh Babu as MD, CEO

Amit Kumar said that his franchise store network would work with our dealers to increase profits and improve their operations.

The franchisee network will have the advantage of customers that they will have access to full-fledged vehicles. They will also get the facility of warranty, insurance, and road assistant along with the car. The company also has offline stores named OLX CashMyCar.

- Advertisement -

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleKnow About Fastest Charging Car, Charging up to 480 km in 20 Minutes !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Know About Fastest Charging Car, Charging up to 480 km in 20 Minutes !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Also Read:  2020 BMW M3: The New Performance Champion From BMW Spied At Nurburgring Track
Lucid Motors' sleek electric car is coming. The company says that its electric car will be at the forefront of the Lucid Air range....
Read more
Car News

If You Also Want to Make Your Car Hi-Tech, Then Try These Implement !!!

Anoj Kumar -
We take care of the car to increase its lifespan. Apart from this, we can make the car high-tech and put four moons in...
Read more
Car News

Lumpsum Rs. Sixty thousand Bumper Discount on Hyundai Cars, Knows how many Discounts on Which Car.

Anoj Kumar -
Sales of affected cars due to Coronavirus are seen to be back on track. Car sales figures in July indicate this. However, car companies...
Read more
Car News

Car Company Honda Made a Touch, Selling Over 4 lakh Units !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Honda's car Amaze has sold over 4 lakh units. Honda Amaze has been present in the Indian market for 7 years. It was the...
Read more
2,719,517FansLike
41,469FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Buy Old Car on OLX Auto Platform, OLX Auto Launches Recently Franchise Store !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
OLX, the online platform for buying and selling used goods, has expanded its business. OLX has started franchising for the purchase and sale of...
Read more

Know About Fastest Charging Car, Charging up to 480 km in 20 Minutes !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Lucid Motors' sleek electric car is coming. The company says that its electric car will be at the forefront of the Lucid Air range....
Read more

If You Also Want to Make Your Car Hi-Tech, Then Try These Implement !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
We take care of the car to increase its lifespan. Apart from this, we can make the car high-tech and put four moons in...
Read more

Lumpsum Rs. Sixty thousand Bumper Discount on Hyundai Cars, Knows how many Discounts on Which Car.

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Sales of affected cars due to Coronavirus are seen to be back on track. Car sales figures in July indicate this. However, car companies...
Read more

Car Company Honda Made a Touch, Selling Over 4 lakh Units !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Honda's car Amaze has sold over 4 lakh units. Honda Amaze has been present in the Indian market for 7 years. It was the...
Read more

Luxury Sports Car Company Porsche Launches 2 Cars Worth More Than Rs 1.5 Crore in the Indian Market !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Luxury sports car company Porsche has launched two luxury cars in the Indian market. Both of Porsche's cars are worth more than Rs 1.5...
Read more

Mahindra’s Popular Car Model THAR Photos Revealed, will be Launched on this Day, Know the Speciality, Review, And Price !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Mahindra Company has unveiled the second generation of its popular car Mahindra Thar. A lot of changes have been made in this second-generation car...
Read more

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Variant Launched Recently, Starting Price is Rs 10.49 Lakhs Approx !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Renault India has launched a new turbo petrol variant of the Duster on Monday. The Duster with the turbo petrol engine is priced between...
Read more

What makes Red Bull Grid Slot Repair More Impressive Than Just The Looks?

Car News Furious Mad -
In this Hungarian Grand Prix, we saw Max Verstappen crash his car in the midway of the grid. And many of the observers may...
Read more

2020 Chevy Silverado: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Verdict, And All Update Here !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This year Chevy releases to of its ultimate pickup trucks that 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD and 3500HD. They are termed companies' final trucks...
Read more
© Auto Freak