Buy Old Car on OLX Auto Platform, OLX Auto Launches Recently Franchise Store !!!

OLX, the online platform for buying and selling used goods, has expanded its business. OLX has started franchising for the purchase and sale of second-hand cars (used cars). The franchise has been named ‘OLX Autos’ for offline purchase and sale of old cars.

Initially, these OLX Autos franchise stores have been launched in Delhi, Chennai, Madurai, Mumbai, Patna, Rudrapur, Jammu, Kolhapur, and Kolkata.

These franchises will be independent dealers and will be part of the strong dealer network of OLX India. OLX Autos is an extension of OLX’s online classifieds market.

This will enable independent dealers to be part of OLX India’s approved dealer network and an extension of OLX’s online classified marketplace.

These dealers will also benefit from the experience of OLX Integrated-Omni Channel Store. Here, they will also be able to sell second-hand cars at the online marketplace of OLX.

About the launch of the franchise network in India, Amit Kumar, head of OLX Autos India, said that we are starting a franchise operation with a mission to create an efficient ecosystem for the second-hand car market in India. He said that there is a lot of demand for second-hand cars in the country. There is a need to organize this market.

Amit Kumar said that his franchise store network would work with our dealers to increase profits and improve their operations.

The franchisee network will have the advantage of customers that they will have access to full-fledged vehicles. They will also get the facility of warranty, insurance, and road assistant along with the car. The company also has offline stores named OLX CashMyCar.