Castlevania Season 3 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailor Update !!!

Castlevania Season 3 is an American adult animated Internet TV Series that supported the Japanese computer game series of a similar name by Konami. The first 2 seasons adapt the 1989 entry Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and follow Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha Belnades as they defend the state of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. The series was initially planned as a film, developed by producer Kevin Kolde and his company Project 51.

The Cast of Season 3

Richard Armitage (Trevor), Graham McTavish (Dracula), Alejandra Reynoso (Sypha), and Ade McCormack (voice of Isaac) are all expected to return for the third season. There are also new characters to join in season 3.

The Plot of Season 3

There is no information about the plot, but the end of season 2 saw Trevor and Alucard parting ways after their adventure, but it sounds like these two, and we assume Sypha, will join forces once again to stop a new threat. Our money is on treacherous Carmilla, who is amassing her army to take over the world and fill the void left behind by the Count.

Release Date of Season 3

Season 3 has already been released on 5 March 2020 with 10 episodes on Netflix.