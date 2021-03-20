City Of Dreams Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

“City Of Dreams” has been quite a riveting political drama among the Indian crowds. The first period of”The City Of Dreams”, that released in May, had received adequate reviews from the crowd in addition to critics. The idea of making a film was transformed into a series considering the possible progress witnessed in Indian electronic media. This web series is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Rohit Banawlikar.

“City Of Dreams” Season 2 Cast

The cast of the next season of”City Of Dreams” is as follows

Priya Bapat as Poornima Amre

Siddharth Chandrekar as Ashish Rao Gaikwad

Eijaz Khan as Sl Wasim Khan

Atul Kulkarni as Amey Rao Gaikwad

Vishwas Kini

Sandeep Kulkarni as Purushottam

Uday Tikekar as Jiten Kaka

Amrita Bagchi

Sachin Pilgaonkar

Flora Saini as Mystery Woman

Geetika Tyagi

The direct roles in the”City Of Dreams” Season 2 are anticipated to be reprised from Season1. However, it’s yet to be seen if any new faces will take a look in the new season.

“City Of Dreams” Season 2 Plot

The internet series portrays various facets of society and individual behavior like power, greed, and vengeance, just like any other political play. The storyline revolves around the dispute within the Gaikwad family that breaks out following a murder attempt on Ameya Rao Gaikwad, a polarizing political figure. Confusing the lines between immoral and moral, a tussle for power makes the heart of this riveting series.

Although you will need to show a bit of patience till the series grabs some pace and that occurs when you find some friction generating between the Gaikwad siblings. It can be irksome but gripping. Aside from this, the convincing and powerful performances from the actors keep the audience wanting more.

Trailer

As of this moment, there has not yet been a launch of this trailer for Season 2, however, don’t eliminate hope, and stay tuned as we’ll update you with the same as soon as it is released!

“City Of Dreams” Season 2 Release Date

The City Of Dreams season 1 had 10 episodes in total and Season 2 is likely to have the same. The internet series will be making its way to Hotstar Specials shortly, likely in December 2020.

Storyline

The concept for the show came from Kukunoor’s team member, Rohit Banawlikar. Banawlikar and Kukunoor co-wrote an anthology, intended to be turned into a feature film. But as digital platforms climbed in India, Kukunoor felt that there was a scope for a sequence! The storyline is as follows.

Multiple lives intersect following an assassination attempt on Mumbai’s most polarizing political figure. A single stone thrown in a seemingly placid lake sets off a series of ripples that affect everyone and harm many. “City Of Dreams” is the story of the feud within the Gaikwad family, which surfaced after an assassination attempt. Blurring the lines, in a power struggle, creates the center of the narrative.

Below is a listing of the episodes together with the name and release date of the same.

“The Shoot-out” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Response” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Rift” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Hunt” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Conclusion” premiered on 3rd May 2019

“The Black Book” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Mastermind” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Awakening” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Betrayal” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Victory” was released on 3rd May 2019

On 21st April 2019, Hotstar Specials released the teaser for”The City Of Dreams” on YouTube and other social networking platforms announcing the launch of the series on 3rd May 2019.