Classroom Of The Elite Season 2: Release Date Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

All great things come to an end. On the other hand, the story of Classroom Of The Elite anime was left incomplete, and we are not ready for its end anytime soon. Rumors state that its manufacturers have canceled the show ahead of the debut setup. Yet, the requirement for Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 is growing with every passing day. What’s the future of the popular thriller anime collection? Can it ever go back? Here are all the details you’re trying to find.

Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e, popularly known as Classroom Of The Elite, is a 2015 light book series by author Shōgo Kinugasa with examples by Shunsaku Tomos. The novel began serialization under Media Factory’s MF Bunko J imprint. Kinugasa released the very first LN volume in May 2015 and has continued the series for at least five years now. As of now, a total of eleven volumes and three brief volumes are released. Another brief volume, Volume 11.75, is expected to come out sometime soon. On the other hand, the author started writing the 2nd Year novel collection of Classroom Of The Elite in January 2020. A total of three 2nd Grade edition volumes are published as of October 2020.

The Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e light novel series reached new heights of popularity with some of its current excursions. It started as an instantaneous hit series back in the day. Hence, it inspired several adaptations within just a couple of years of its launch. Kinugasa began a manga adaptation of his LN series in January 2016. It’s presently in the run using a total of ten illustrations and volumes by Yuyu Ichino. Later on, Studio Lerche picked up the television anime adaptation, which aired between July and September 2017.

Classroom Of The Elite Season 2: Canceled Or Renewed?

Studio Lerche’s anime adaptation of Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e LN show became a sensation right after its introduction. While it did not do much business in Japan, the psychological thriller was a worldwide success. After its official broadcast on Japanese television, Crunchyroll streamed the show globally, while Funimation had authorized it for North America. The 12-episode anime became quite popular around the planet and gained itself a committed fanbase. Hence, a lot of fans were hoping for a sequel.

But regrettably, no new episode premiered following the introduction installment. The anime will shortly complete its fourth anniversary, yet, neither Lerche nor any other manufacturers of this series have plans for Classroom Of The Elite Season 2. Well, it’s theorized that one of the main reasons why the creators are not renewing the sequel is the anime’s inferior performance in Japan. Season 1 Japanese viewership was not up to the mark, and also its source material sales were somewhat lesser than expected.

On the contrary, some say that Season 1’s overseas performance could develop into a motivation to rekindle the sequel. Given that the requirement for Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 has improved through time, the sales might improve with a second installment. Anyway, it’s essential to notice that the studio hasn’t officially canceled the anime. This means that there might still be hope for the return in the future.

LN Author Shōgo Kinugasa Hints Anime Cancellation?

Another heart-wrenching rumor about famous anime claims that there may never be a Classroom Of The Elite Season two. Econotimes points out that a fan disclosed information concerning the much-awaited sequel. It was disclosed that the writer of the original publication Shōgo Kinugasa didn’t enjoy the anime version of his job. Hence, he wouldn’t create more seasons of this tv series.

Well, the author of any source material consistently has a say in the adaptation of the job. Hence, if Kinugasa disapproves of the notion of Classroom Of The Elite Season two, it may never make it into the screens. However, given that no official source has confirmed his statement, this could prove to be only a rumor. We will update this article if the writer assures the anime’s cancelation himself.

Is There Still Any Hope For The Sequel?

If the above speculation is true, the COTE sequel might never make it into the screens. However, it’s only mentioned that the writer didn’t enjoy the cartoon of this adaptation. Thus, if Studio Lerche does a much better job at animating Classroom Of The Elite Season two, Kinugasa might approve the sequel. On the flip side, the problem could be solved in case another studio takes up the second year’s animation.

On the flip side, the demands for the second installment are large, which might help alter the writer’s decision. In recent times, fans play an essential role in the success of a show. They have changed the minds of many founders. Online petitions and societal networking articles are rather powerful in highlighting enthusiasts’ requirements. Thus, as long as a noticeable number of people are in support of Classroom Of The Elite Season two, there’ll always be hope for the return.

Will Season 2 Ever Happen?

It has already been over three years because the first season of Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e released. As we close its fourth anniversary, lovers have begun to worry about the anime’s future. Well, unlike many US tv displays, Japanese animated series usually have gaps between seasons. In reality, some anime series have returned to five-year-long hiatuses, which include popular names such as One-Punch Man and Psycho-Pass. Hence, there are chances for the recurrence of Classroom Of The Elite Season two for the upcoming few years. However, viewers should consider it canceled if the sequel doesn’t arrive by 2023.

Well, the source material frequently has a significant role in the future of its anime adaptation. Since anime series are utilized to market their LN series or manga, their primary source of revenue comes out of their sales. Thus, when the source material ends, the adaptations shed most of their revenue. This is one of the major reasons behind the cancelation of the arcade series. However, fortunately, the Classroom Of The Elite manga is still running and may continue for some more years. Besides, considering the writer has recently published the 2nd Year series of the LN, he may not end his show anytime soon.

Is There Enough Source Material For Classroom Of The Elite Season 2?

Another main concern while renewing an arcade adaptation is the quantity of source material available. Popular shows are stalled in lack of articles. The Classroom Of The Elite LN series has lasted for a total of 14 volumes (including short volumes) as of 2015. Additionally, Kinugasa also started the 2nd Year edition of this light novel, which has been published in 3 volumes. Well, Season 1 of Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e anime only covered the first three volumes of its mild novel series.

Hence, Studio Lerche or some other cartoon studio which picks up the sequel has more than enough content for new episodes. The number of LN volumes left would be enough to create several 12-episode anime installments. Moreover, since the initial season ended on a cliffhanger, the founders can give the story a suitable ending.

What Will Be The Plot Of Classroom Of The Elite Season 2?

The narrative of Studio Lerche’s popular psychological thriller is based in a remote future Japan. It centers around the students of this notorious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School. The organization is put up by the Japanese authorities, which fosters the creation of folks that are predicted to support the country. We visit the titular Elite School from the perspective of Kiyotaka Ayanokōji, a quiet and timid boy that gets confessed as a D-Class pupil.

The first setup of Classroom Of The Elite ended with the lead character orchestrating events for D-Class to win the survival test on the deserted island. The narrative of the end arc was brilliantly executed and satisfyingly reasoned. Since the first season only adapted the first three LN volumes, Classroom Of The Elite Season two may last the story after its finale. Therefore, the sequel will feature the light novel’s plot from the fourth volume. If the installation is 12-episode much like its predecessor, its own story might end with Volume 6 or 7.

Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Come Out?

Given that the anime’s founders haven’t greenlit the sequel, it’s currently hard to say as it’ll hit the screens. As mentioned above, it’s been nearly four years since the first season ended. Hence, there won’t be much hope for a second installment if the renewal is not declared within the next few years. If the producers wave the green flag by the end of this year, the productions will not take any longer than a year to complete. Consequently, if everything goes well, Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 release date might drop around late 2022 or ancient 2023. We will certainly update you with any pertinent info regarding the anime as soon as we get to understand.

