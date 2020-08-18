Dark Season 4 Netflix Air Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Dark is a German technology fiction mystery net tv collection co-created via way of means of Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. It ran for 3 Seasons from 2017 to 2020. And here is everything you need to know about season 4.

The plot of season 4

The final line of Dark referenced Hannah’s unborn infant withinside the Genesis world, the sector wherein not one of the time journey ever happened. Hannah indicates Jonas as a name. Could this new Jonas be the protagonist of a brand new collection?

His father is Torben Wöller, now no longer Michael/Mikkel Kahnwald so that he might appearance substantially different, however, it wouldn’t be the first time there has been a trade Jonas that seemed different, have a take a observe Adam.

The cast of season 4

Andreas pietschmann plays The stranger

Louis Hofmann plays Jonas kahnwald

Jordis Triebel plays Katharina Nielson

Maja schone plays Hannah kahnwald

Angela Winkles plays Ines kahnwald

Oliver Masucci plays Ulrich Nielson

Peter Schneider plays Helge Dopper

Lisa Vicari plays Martha Nielson

Mark Waschke plays Noah

Release Date

There is no confirmation of the release of season 4, but we can expect it to be released in 2022 or later.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates.