Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Major Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer season 2 is officially happening. The following phase of one of the world’s most popular anime, however, is at a crossroads for many fans in the West. Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train movie, which bridges the gap between the first and second seasons, isn’t yet available to watch in many regions. That makes questions around everything — by a Demon Slayer season 2 release date, into the narrative, and even the throw (depending on who emerges from the Mugen Train unscathed) — especially tough to respond without ruining things.

But attempt to answer these questions we will. Our guide to Demon Slayer season 2 will only lightly touch on gentle spoilers in the film, so people who want to go in blind may want to proceed with care. For everyone else, welcome! Whether you call it Demon Slayer or are sticking to its Kimetsu no Yaiba Japanese name, here’s what Tanjiro and buddies are up to next.

Warning: Spoilers for Demon Slayer season 1 and mild spoilers for Mugen Train follow.

As is the case with most anime, the Demon Slayer season 2 release date is decidedly vague for the time being. For now, the sole official announcement says that the new season will air sometime in 2021.

Traditionally, the anime is split into many release windows throughout a calendar year. Spring, Fall, and Winter every watch the premiere and return of several popular shows, although Demon Slayer season 2 has seemingly missed any chance of debuting in Spring. The original series ran from April until September 2019 so, unless a release date drop is imminent, Fall 2021 or Winter 2021 is looking for the more likely possibilities.

If that’s the case, expect Demon Slayer year 2 to fall beginning in September/October. A Winter 2021 window could observe a rough December release judging by the timeframe of when another arcade, such as Attack on Titan, has launched throughout this age.

Before then, the Mugen Train movie will probably be on most fans’ radars. It started in October 2020 in Japan however, because of COVID, hasn’t hit theatres in the West. The Mugen Train release date is also disappointingly, restricted to some”2021″ release window in the US and UK. Expect it to land before the show, however — fingers crossed we hear more in the next few months.

Demon Slayer season 2 story: do you need to watch Mugen Train?

The Demon Slayer season two narrative will adapt the entertainment District’s arc of the manga. In the source material that happens following Mugen Train. So, yes, you’ll need to have watched the Demon Slayer movie before starting season two — unless you need to be spoiled. It’s a brave move to tie canonical occasions to a movie (a rarity in anime), but it’s worth knowing now unless you want to miss out on a sizable chunk of the plot.

Thus, what can we expect from the narrative? Without diving too much into specific movie spoilers, the very first season finished with Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are summoned into their first significant assignment as a portion of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Rengoku, a member of the Hahira (elite Demon Slayer swordsman) is tasked with accompanying the trio — and with Tanjiro’s sister-turned-demon Nezuko in tow. The events of this film surround Tanjiro and business’s attempts to take down the Lower One of the Twelve Moons, the demonic team led by the original demon — and slayer of Tanjiro’s family — Muzan Kibutsuji.

After the dramatic events of Mugen Train, along with the ending of the Infinity Train saga, Tanjiro, the Hahira, along with also the Demon Slayer Corps will have to Take Care of the fallout of the movie, but also the development of new foes.

The second season, as exhibited from the trailer below, sees the group heading into Yoshiwara, a town with bright lights and dark needs. Fertile ground for demons, then, and with the Sound Hashira (Tengen Uzui) also in tow, expect Tanjiro to maybe come into conflict with an Upper Moon or two.

Demon Slayer season 2 trailer: first teaser for the new season

You can watch the first Demon Slayer season 2 preview today. Detailing the Demon Slayer Corps’ trip to the entertainment district in Yoshiwara, Inosuke is seen charging away in one scene, while there is a distinct focus on the Sound Hahira. Can he tag along and mentor the fledgling trio of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu in substantially the same manner Rengoku did during the Infinity Train arc.

Don’t expect more trailers, nevertheless, until within the summer.

Demon Slayer season 2 cast

Judging by the trailer, the core Demon Slayer voice cast all return for period two — in the original, subtitled version. No word yet on the English dub.

That means Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), Akari Kito (Nezuko), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu), and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke) should be back. Anticipate other secondary characters, including Tengen Uzui and Shinobo, to also harvest. The main villain, Muzan Kibutsuji (voiced by Toshihiko Seki), is also expected to take a look.

Where can I watch and stream Demon Slayer season 2?

Demon Slayer season 2 doesn’t yet have an official house in the West. Initially, however, landed Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Netflix in the US, and Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix in the UK.

Expect both significant streaming services, Crunchyroll and Funimation, to get the new subbed episodes shortly after they air in Japan. Netflix can also possibly snap up streaming rights further down the street.