Dragon Prince Season 4: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Many More !!!

- Advertisement -

Dragon Prince Season 4, One of the most adored animated series of Netflix – The Dragon Prince- has charmed us with three beautiful seasons along with its magical story.

Here is everything you need to know about Dragon Prince Season 4…

The Cast of Season 4

Artists who have been a part of this magical web series for three seasons, and they are likely to retain their roles for the fourth season as well. Jason Simpson plays Viren, Jack DeSena as Callum, Racquel Belmonte as Claudia, Jesse Inocalla as Soren, Luc Roderique as King Harrow.

The Plot of Season 4

The Dragon Prince is a story of two fighting civilizations between humans and elves.

Elves, the supernatural creatures who live in their kingdom, including mighty dragons, have the power of magic. Different types of elves possess unusual powers.

While humans have no natural access to magic, you know how we humans are!

War has left the two civilizations at odds for ages. The story picks up when a young elf assassin meets and links up with two human princes to bring peace to Xadia, the land rich in magic.

Release Date of Season 4

There were rumours that the show was supposed to release in May 2020, we all hope it is released by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates.