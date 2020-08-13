Final Fantasy 7 Remake New Updates About The Release Date, Plot, And Gameplay Everything You Need To Know!!

- Advertisement -

Final Fantasy is an upcoming role-playing game based on action and adventure genres. It became the first game known role-playing game 1997 for PlayStation.

Square Enix Business Division 1 developed the game series. Tetsuya Nomura, Motomu Toriyama and Naoki Hamaguchi are directed to the game series. But, Yoshinori Kitase produced it. It will be available for PlayStation 4 as a role-playing game with single person mode. And announced to release on April 10, 2020.

The Gameplay Of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Game Series

The story revolves around the battle mechanics and exploration, both take place in real-time just like Final Fantasy XV.

The game will feature an Active Time Battle system from the original.

But, it expected to fill up slowly and capable of filling faster with attacks.

After that, the player can use special abilities such as magic, special move, and items.

The player can easily assign these special abilities from shortcut buttons that allow them to play in real-time without pausing the game.

But, The Players control Cloud Strife, a former Shinra soldier that turns into a mercenary.

After that, joins the eco-terrorist group to fight the Shinra that drains the energy of planet life.

But, Every element will be remade by using real-time graphics as opposed to the pre-rendered environments of the original.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Plot

The story starts with a Cloud Strife as a former member of SOLDIER and the elite warriors of the Shinra Electric Power Company.

Shinra can use the spiritual energy of Planet that’s harvested by massive reactors.

But, Barret believes excessive mako harvesting harms the planet by a bombing attack on a mako reactor.

And the story continued.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Release Date

Because of the pandemic situation that halts the production work and delays the release date.

It will expect to release the game sequel in 2021 as earlier possible.

