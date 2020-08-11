General Motors to Launch 11 New Vehicles Including An Hummer EV SUV !!!

- Advertisement -

General Motors will come up with a new powerful and instead of an electric side lineup for the next decade. It has been committed to launching 20 electric vehicles by 2023 in North America as part of a $20 billion investment into electrification and self-driving technology spanning the next five years.

The automaker has been slowly hinting at what it has planned, but on Thursday, we learned 12 of the upcoming EVs in its 10th annual sustainability report.

According to the hinted plans, the Buick will come out with SUV with conventional proportions and a crossover with a coupe-like structure. Cadillac will have an SUV luxuriously similar to Cadillac XT4; Lyriq, a mid-size crossover SUV set tp be revealed on Agust 6; a three-row SUV like Escalade; Celestiq full-size flagship sedan with bespoke design and production rate of only 1.2 vehicles per day.

Chevrolet will come out with Bolt EUV, a mid-size SUV, and a full-size pickup truck with 400 miles of range.

The best is saved for the last with GMC, finally bringing back the iconic Hummer, but in an electric variant with up to 1,000 horsepower and 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.0 seconds. Rivaling against the likes of Rivian R1T and R1S, the Tesla Cybertruck, and fully electric Ford F-150, GMC will come up with 2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT and SUV.

The Hummer SUT car combines a roomy cabin—along the lines of a crew cab—with a modestly sized pickup bed. The GMC Hummer SUV Car is essentially the same vehicle from the side pillar forward, but it has a tall body that, at least at a quick look, appeared to be built with a somewhat shorter overall length Car(and perhaps, a shorter wheelbase). Overall, the Hummer car models appear sized at the small end of today’s full-size pickups and SUVs, but GM has resisted confirming anything about dimensions.