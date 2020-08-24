Grand Tour Season 5 Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All Information Here !!!

- Advertisement -

The Grand Tour is a British motoring tv series, created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard, James May, and Andy, produced by Amazon exclusively for its online streaming service Amazon Prime Video, and premiered on 18 November 2016. The program was come up within the wake of the departure of Clarkson, Hammond, May, and Wilman from the BBC series Top Gear, and originally contracted with 36 episodes over three years.

The Cast of Season 5

We will see Clarkson for sure, and the former Top Gear host can also be seen. Hammond and May are also sure to be seen at Clarkson’s side, extending the collaboration that has been in place since the early days of Top Gear.

The Plot of Season 5

In season 4, the gang traveling to a wide range of notable locations, including Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore. Fans of Top Gear will remember Clarkson’s previous trip to Southeast Asia, where he triggers controversy in Burma.

There has been no information about where the Grand Tour gang will be heading in the upcoming season. But stay tuned for the latest updates.

Release Date

There is no official announcement of the release as of now, but stay tuned for all the updates.