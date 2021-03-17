Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Gravity Falls season 3 is much awaited by eager fans. Up to now, the rumor mill is spinning. Gravity Falls is a supernatural animation series based around the adventures of two twin sisters, Dipper and Mabel Pines. The show ran for two seasons using a third yet to be published. There are a lot of false rumors being spread about the third year. We have vetted everyone the stories and swatted the misinformation for you. Get the real scoop right here!

Gravity Falls Season 3 Plot

Although they could be twins, their characters are not anything but identical. Mabel, the funnier of the two, has a keen eye for boy bands and boys. Dipper, on the other hand, is an anorak who wants to be studious and has a longing fascination that often gets him into trouble.

And then there is Wendy. A love interest for Dipper but sadly it’s unrequited as she makes clear they are only friends. Together with the character background in place, the summer holidays offer you a unique chance for a trip. Not in the typical sense for two 12-year-olds but all of the way to the woods of Gravity Falls.

Upon entrance, their uncle (Grunkle Stan) convinces them to run the Mystery Shack; a location where tourists are charged exorbitant charges for imitation exhibitions. While the cousins immediately realize it is a quick rewarding scheme, something else attracts their attention.

After one of those Shack’s workers, (Soos) fails to market the area in the woods, the duo (at the behest of their uncle) take action. In doing this, Dipper finds a fake tree containing a journal emblazoned with:’TRUST NO ONE.’ Inside, it contains knowledge on monsters and paranormal activities.

And nothing is ever the same again as they experience numerous adventures from cloning, time-traveling, to even confronting zombies. The Shack also offers it more than meets the eye. That is the reason why someone (Gideon Gleeful) with the help of a demon (Bill Cipher) is making motions to steal it.

In an endeavor to persuade government representatives about the puzzle of Gravity Falls, Dipper hotels to conjuring zombies to prove that he isn’t insane. And things get deeper as the diary leads the duo to find the writer’s bunker. Then at a shocking turn of events, it turns out the author is Stan’s long-lost brother (Stanford Ford).

In an all-out reveal, their uncle appears clean. Stan is Stanley Pines, who attempted to recover his brother from a trapped portal site. Given it was a mistake done by his own hands, Stan assumes his brother’s identity until he puts him back.

Having fought off the deadly demon once, they confront Bill Cipher once again. After uniting to defeat Bill, the entire world is saved. With the finish of year two, another show is unlikely. The creator (Alex Hirsch) has shown that season 3 wasn’t canceled but rather decommissioned since the series’s main talking points had been concluded.

Otherwise, the principal villain. The best enemy, Bill Cipher, had expired making him unlikely to return. Secondly, with the secret of the diary, Shack, and Stan all disclosed, the plotline has come to a natural finish. While the love interest between Dipper and Wendy may be explored, the simple fact that they stay, close friends, is central to the soul of the series. Alex supposed it to function as two seasons, and that’s what we will get.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date

So, when is gravity falls 3 coming out? The series hasn’t yet been commissioned to get a third season and it appears improbable that it will.

Gravity Falls Cast

Dipper Pines played by Jason Ritter

Mabel Pines played with Kristen Schaal

Grunkle Stan played with Alex Hirsch

Wendy Corduroy played with Linda Cardellini

Soos Ramirez played by Alex Hirsch

Pacifica Northwest played by Jacki Buscarino

Stanford Pines played by J.K. Simmons

Bill Cipher played by Alex Hirsch