Honda Activa 125, Dio and Unicorn 160 Bikes Become More Expensive, Know New Price, Specs, Mileage, And Latest Updates !!!

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has increased the prices of BS6 Honda Activa 125, Honda Deo and Unicorn 160 bikes. The Honda Activa 125 scooter has become expensive for the second time. Earlier in April, the price of this scooter was increased. Now the price of Honda Activa 125 scooter with BS6 engine has increased for the second time. This scooter has become expensive at Rs 955. Its Drum model is now priced at Rs 68,997. At the same time, the price of the Drum-Alloy model is Rs 72,497. At the same time, the variant of the front disc is priced at Rs 75,997. Apart from the price, there has been no change in the Honda Activa 125 scooter.

Honda Dio scooter also becomes expensive by Rs 955

Apart from this, Honda Dio scooter with BS6 engine has also become expensive. The company has also increased the price of this 110cc automatic scooter by Rs 955. The cost of both variants of the bike has been increased. The standard variant of the 2020 Honda Deo BS6 scooter has now been priced at Rs 61,497. At the same time, the price of DLX trim variant has been increased to Rs 64,847. These are ex-showroom prices of both options. This is not the first time the company has grown the cost of BS6 model. Earlier, the company had raised prices of the 2020 model in May.

Honda Unicorn bike also became more expensive than before

The company has also increased the price of BS6 Honda Unicorn bike. The BS6 Honda Unicorn bike was launched 6 months ago, and its rate has already been raised. Honda has now increased the price of BS6 Unicorn Bike by Rs 955. The ex-showroom price of this bike in Delhi is Rs 94,548. The BS6 Honda Unicorn motorcycle was launched in February 2020 for Rs 93,593, for the first time since then the prices of this bike have been increased. Not only the engine of the new Unicorn 160 bike coming with the BS6 engine has been updated, but its styling has also been revised.

The company recently increased the price of Activa 6G.

The company had recently increased the price of BS6 Honda Activa 6G as well. The company has increased the amount of Honda Activa 6G in India for the second time this year. Honda’s retail and wholesale numbers declined in July this year. According to the FADA report, the company’s retail figures in July this year stood at 2,01,432 units as against 3,56,823 units in July last year.