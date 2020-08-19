Home Bike News Honda Activa 125, Dio and Unicorn 160 Bikes Become More Expensive, Know...
Bike NewsReviewsBike ReviewsFeaturedMakeHonda

Honda Activa 125, Dio and Unicorn 160 Bikes Become More Expensive, Know New Price, Specs, Mileage, And Latest Updates !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has increased the prices of BS6 Honda Activa 125, Honda Deo and Unicorn 160 bikes. The Honda Activa 125 scooter has become expensive for the second time. Earlier in April, the price of this scooter was increased. Now the price of Honda Activa 125 scooter with BS6 engine has increased for the second time. This scooter has become expensive at Rs 955. Its Drum model is now priced at Rs 68,997. At the same time, the price of the Drum-Alloy model is Rs 72,497. At the same time, the variant of the front disc is priced at Rs 75,997. Apart from the price, there has been no change in the Honda Activa 125 scooter.

Honda Dio scooter also becomes expensive by Rs 955

Apart from this, Honda Dio scooter with BS6 engine has also become expensive. The company has also increased the price of this 110cc automatic scooter by Rs 955. The cost of both variants of the bike has been increased. The standard variant of the 2020 Honda Deo BS6 scooter has now been priced at Rs 61,497. At the same time, the price of DLX trim variant has been increased to Rs 64,847. These are ex-showroom prices of both options. This is not the first time the company has grown the cost of BS6 model. Earlier, the company had raised prices of the 2020 model in May.

Also Read:  2020 Honda Motorcycle Launch Her Bike Unicorn

Honda Unicorn bike also became more expensive than before

The company has also increased the price of BS6 Honda Unicorn bike. The BS6 Honda Unicorn bike was launched 6 months ago, and its rate has already been raised. Honda has now increased the price of BS6 Unicorn Bike by Rs 955. The ex-showroom price of this bike in Delhi is Rs 94,548. The BS6 Honda Unicorn motorcycle was launched in February 2020 for Rs 93,593, for the first time since then the prices of this bike have been increased. Not only the engine of the new Unicorn 160 bike coming with the BS6 engine has been updated, but its styling has also been revised.

The company recently increased the price of Activa 6G.

The company had recently increased the price of BS6 Honda Activa 6G as well. The company has increased the amount of Honda Activa 6G in India for the second time this year. Honda’s retail and wholesale numbers declined in July this year. According to the FADA report, the company’s retail figures in July this year stood at 2,01,432 units as against 3,56,823 units in July last year.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Motorcycle India is currently showing the most Katana bike

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleDark Season 4 Netflix Air Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information Here !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Variant Launched Recently, Starting Price is Rs 10.49 Lakhs Approx !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Renault India has launched a new turbo petrol variant of the Duster on Monday. The Duster with the turbo petrol engine is priced between...
Read more
Car News

What makes Red Bull Grid Slot Repair More Impressive Than Just The Looks?

Furious Mad -
In this Hungarian Grand Prix, we saw Max Verstappen crash his car in the midway of the grid. And many of the observers may...
Read more
Car News

2020 Chevy Silverado: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Verdict, And All Update Here !!!

Furious Mad -
This year Chevy releases to of its ultimate pickup trucks that 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD and 3500HD. They are termed companies' final trucks...
Read more
Car News

2020 Buick Encore GX: Know About Price, Specs, Review, And All You Want to Know !!!

Furious Mad -
This year we are going to see an extensive range of cars. One of them is the 2020 Buick Encore GX. It is going...
Read more
2,719,904FansLike
41,469FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Variant Launched Recently, Starting Price is Rs 10.49 Lakhs Approx !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Renault India has launched a new turbo petrol variant of the Duster on Monday. The Duster with the turbo petrol engine is priced between...
Read more

What makes Red Bull Grid Slot Repair More Impressive Than Just The Looks?

Car News Furious Mad -
In this Hungarian Grand Prix, we saw Max Verstappen crash his car in the midway of the grid. And many of the observers may...
Read more

2020 Chevy Silverado: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Verdict, And All Update Here !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This year Chevy releases to of its ultimate pickup trucks that 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD and 3500HD. They are termed companies' final trucks...
Read more

2020 Buick Encore GX: Know About Price, Specs, Review, And All You Want to Know !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This year we are going to see an extensive range of cars. One of them is the 2020 Buick Encore GX. It is going...
Read more

The Fuel Cell Champion Hyundai Car Accelerating the Electric Plan !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
Hyundai, the early winner from the fuel cell, is constantly watching the electric rise from Tesla. and as a response to this, it is...
Read more

Lucid Air Car to Offer Driver-Assist Technology !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
The new Air luxury electric Sedan from Lucid motor shall be equipped with a driver assistance system. The new car shall be coming in...
Read more

Mitsubishi Pajero Car Production Maybe End With 2021 !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
One of the most famous, Mitsubishi Pajero, also known as the Mitsubishi Montero in India, is what is now in the news. We must...
Read more

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12: The Lamborghini Reveals Another Track-Only Race Car !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
The Lamborghini reveals another track-only race car- the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. This model is from the Lamborghini Squadra Corse division's designers, and exclusively as...
Read more

Know About The Latest Trends from Automobile Industry !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
The most adaptive and the most sustainable changes are seen clearly in one industry- the Automotive. And it began with Henry Ford a century...
Read more

VW CEO Happy For Tesla INC Potential and Earnings !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
Tesla INC. And its owner Elon Musk saw praises from VW CEO again. And this time, they were the center of words for their...
Read more
© Auto Freak