Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Updates !!!

Karan Anshuman-created Indian sports drama Inside Edge already gathered a massive fanbase across the world. Viewers are hoping to watch Season 3 this year.

The majority of the entertainment industry jobs were changed during the age of Covid-19. The production for Inside Edge Season 3 was allegedly affected. It appears the show will take more time to premiere. The last two seasons of Interior Edge took approx 2.5 years intervals between Season 1 and Season 2 (launched on July 10, 2017, and December 6, 2019, respectively).

Fans will be delighted to hear that the cricket-oriented play Interior Edge Season 3 generation has already begun its filming. Actor Tanuj Virwan will reprise his character in the upcoming series. While speaking to Deccan Heralds, he hinted at the storyline. Interior Edge Season 3 will last at the end of Season 2. The upcoming season is also focusing on cricket but in a different form. “You may continue to see that my personality evolves into a more mature individual,” explained Tanuj Kirwan.

However, numerous celebrities will return to perform their role in Inside Edge Season 3 from the past two seasons. Additionally, Mirchi Malini’s celebrity Akshay Oberoi joined the Inside Edge Season 3 throw. Other lead actors Vivek Oberoi (Vikrant Dhawan), Aamir Bashir ( Yashvardhan Patil), ), Richa Chadda (Zarina Malik), Sapna Pabbi (Mantra Patil), and Sayani Gupta (Rohini Raghavan) will go back to portray their roles.

The show has been distributed by Amazon Originals. The sport play was admired and received favorable reviews for acting and storylines from critics. Especially, the performances of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, and Angad Bedi have been commended. Inside Edge was nominated as Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards.