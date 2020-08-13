Into The Night Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Plot Everything You Should Know!!

- Advertisement -

Into The Night is a Belgian web television series based on the drama, thriller, science fiction, and Apocalyptic genres. A Polish Novel inspires it based on science fiction stories named The Old Axolotl, written by Jacek Dukaj. And the series developed the Jason George. But, it will consist of many staring casts such as Jan Bijvoet, Pauline Etienne, Laurent Capelluto, Stefano Cassetti, Regina Bikkinina and Ksawery Szlenkier. And Astrid Whettnall, Babetida Sadjo, Alba Gaia Bellugi, Mehmet Kurtulus and Nabil Mallat. It will be one of the famous Series that premiere in three languages on Netflix, such as English, Dutch, and French. Entre Chien et Loup is the Into The Night series production company with four executive producers, such as Jason George, D.J. Talbot, Jacek Dukaj, and Tomasz Baginski.

Into The Night Season 2 Plot

The story of the series is based on a group of hijacked people while traveling through a red-eye flight from Brussels.

Terenzio as Stefano Cassetti , the hijacker and also an Italian NATO soldier.

But, the hijacker forces run away from the airport according to his way to the commercial aircraft and demands an early take-off.

And the story will continue.

Into The Night Season 2 Cast

It will include most of the staring cast that appears in the last season.

But, those will reappear in the season such as

Pauline Etienne acts as Sylvie Bridgette Dubois, A military helicopter pilot

Laurent Capelluto played as Mathieu Daniel Douek, a co-pilot

Stefano Cassetti acts as Terenzio Matteo Gallo, a NATO officer.

Babetida Sadjo played as Laura Djalo, a home-care nurse

Mehmet Kurtulus acts as Ayaz Kobanbay, a mysterious Turkish man

Jan Bijvoet acts as Richard (Rik) Mertens, a security guard.

Into The Night Season 2 Release Date

Netflix renewed the series for a second season on July 1, 2020.

But, it will expect to release earlier as possible in 2020.

