Know About 13 Reasons Why Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

13 Reasons Why is an American teen drama internet tv series produced for Netflix by Brian Yorkey, based on the 2007 novel Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher. The tv series turnaround high school student Clay and the aftermath of high school student Baker’s suicide, leaving behind a box of cassette tapes where she details why she chose to end her life.

The Cast of Season 4

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Josh Hamilton as Mr. Jensen

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

The Plot of Season 4

Clay confesses to his parents that he was the one vandalizing the school, Justin admits that he relapsed, Charlie tells his dad that he is bisexual and Alex tells his family that Charlie is his boyfriend. As a result, the group gets to prom, where Alex and Charlie have crowned prom kings.

In the finale, it is revealed that Justin has AIDS, with his drug use and prostitution, while he was homeless, seemingly contributing to his diagnosis. He contracts pneumonia and meningitis, and after saying goodbye to his friends and Jessica confessing her love for him, Justin dies.

Release Date of Season 4

Season 4 has been released on June 5, 2020, with 10 episodes streaming on Netflix.