Know About Animal Kingdom Season 5 Cast, Plot, Trailer Updates, Release Date, And All Information !!!

The Animal Kingdom is an American drama television series developed by Jonathan Lisco. It is based on 2010 Australian film of the same name by David Michôd, who is executive producer for the series, alongside Liz Watts who also produced the movie.

The tv series features a 17-year-old boy, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, a criminal family clan governed by matriarch Smurf. Ellen portrayed the leading role of Janine “Smurf” Cody in the first four seasons, played by Jacki Weaver in the 2010 film.

The Cast for Season 5

Shawn Hatosy as Andrew Cody or Pope,

Ben Robson as Craig Cody

Jake Weary as Deran Cody

Finn Cole as Joshua Cody or J

Rigo Sanchez as Manny

Ellen Barkin as Janine

Scott Speedman as Barry

Plot for Season 5

There is no information about the storyline or plot as of now. Still, The Animal Kingdom revolves around a family engaged in a lot of crime, season 5 will find out crime, and family drama takes this household over.

Trailer Updates

There is no trailer for season 5, but yes there is an official teaser, you can go and watch it.

Release Date

Season 5 was scheduled to be released in 2020, but due to COVID-19, the release was postponed, and now there is no official announcement about the release. But we will keep you updated about all the latest updates.