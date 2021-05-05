Know About Mahindra XUV700 Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price, And All Updated Information !!!

- Advertisement -

The country’s leading automobile company Mahindra is set to launch a new SUV in the Indian market. The company recently released a teaser announcing its new XUV700. Mahindra has also listed this new SUV on its website. Since then, car lovers have been waiting for this powerful Mahindra SUV. It is expected that the automaker may also showcase the production version of the XUV700 SUV soon. Now there is a news related to the launching of Mahindra XUV700 that the company can launch it in the coming festive season in October.

Where will be in the Portfolio

The new SUV Mahindra XUV700 will be placed below the current flagship model Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV in the company’s portfolio. If the production of the XUV500 continues, Mahindra will keep the upcoming XUV700 SUV above the XUV500. The automaker recently revealed the name of this SUV via a video. In which he praised the passion of the young team engaged in the manufacture of this SUV. This SUV will be called ‘XUV Seven Double O’, not the 700 number.

When will be Launching

The main competition of the XUV700 will be against the three-row Tata Safari (Tata Safari), MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar (Hyundai Alcazar) currently on the market. Spy images of the XUV700 reveal that the Mahindra XUV700 uses the same silhouette as the XUV500. It will feature a new grille, LED headlamps, unique LED DRLs with C-shape headlights, flush-fitting door handles, LED taillamps, new alloy wheels. The new SUV’s redesigned bumpers and tailgates give it a very attractive look. Now a new report is being quoted that Mahindra XUV700 can be launched in the market in October. However, Mahindra has not made any official disclosure about the launch of this new SUV.

Engine and Power

The Mahindra XUV700 will get both diesel and petrol engine options. The diesel model has a 2.2-liter 4-cylinder mHawk engine. This engine generates power of 185 hp. While its petrol model will get a 2.0-liter engine, which generates power of 190hp, this SUV will be offered with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. The top-spec variant of the XUV700 has been given all-wheel-drive (AWD).

Interior and Features

Talking about the interior of the car, there will be a lot of features in it. In this, a dual-screen layout infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be found. Along with this, it will also get automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, hill hold, various drive modes, and a panoramic sunroof in some variants. At the moment, only pictures of the exterior of the car have been seen. No specific information about the interior of the car has been revealed.

SUV will come with Captain Seats

Mahindra will get two seating layouts in its new SUV. The second row of the 6-seater model of the car will get Captain Seats and the second row of the 7-seater model will have bench seats. The XUV700 will be larger than the XUV500 and will get more space in its cabin.

Will get Advanced Features

Talking about the safety features of the XUV700, according to the report, a feature like ADAS is being given in it, which will be seen for the first time in a car in this segment. It will have a feature like Level-2 Autonomous Driving Assist System (ADAS). ADAS will also include features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.