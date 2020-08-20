My Block Season 4 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Review, And All Information Here !!!

- Advertisement -

On My Block season, three premiered on Netflix on March 11 and immediately landed in the platform’s top ten.

Netflix released the very first season of On My Block on March 16, 2018, with a total of 10 episodes. The second installment of the show streamed on Netflix on March 29, 2019, and was renewed on April 13, 2018. The next edition of the show was renewed on April 29, 2019, and had its release on March 11, 2020.

My Block Season 4

The cast of season 4

All the characters from the last season will be seen in season 4, such as Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruben Ruby Martinez Jr, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, and a lot more.

The plot of season 4

This drama is about friendships’ principles. This is another reason behind the series’ popularity. This season ended following a two years leap by giving us a view of the character’s lives. Friends’ group has parted Their ways.

Jamal resumed playing with a football, and at the year’s finale, it might be that Ruby and Jamal will also end the things that follow after and even their relationship. With Monse residing in a school and appears to have forgotten his group of besties behind.

Release date of season 4

There has no announcement regarding the release of season 4, but we can expect it to be released by March 2021.