One Punch Man Season 3: Know About Cast, Plot, Expected Release Date, Spoilers, And Twist Here !!!

One punch person is a Japanese superhero cartoon series was an outstanding comedy show. The tv show has been adapted from the superhero franchise created by ONE, following two successful seasons.

Here is everything you need to know about One Punch Man Season 3…

The second season of One Punch Man was released in 2019. The audience felt the season was uninspiring.

The Cast of Season 3

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama

Kaito Ishikawa as Genos

Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes

Nobuo Tobita as Sitch

Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker

Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker

Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider

Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator

The Plot of Season 3

As per reports, Garro will become a genuine monster. As a creature, Garro will endure many powers. He may get into a battle with the S category actors and defy Saitama’s punch. Saitama will fight an epic conflict. Perhaps, Saitama might be defeated this time, or he turns more strapping.

Release Date of Season 3

There is no confirmation of the release as of now, but it is expected to be released in 2021.