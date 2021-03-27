Orange Is The New Black Season 8: Release Date , Cast, Plot, And More About This Series!!!

- Advertisement -

Orange Is the New Black has triumph ever because that reveal premiere in 2013 on Netflix. It was the third series to stream on Netflix. Along with its story’s versatility, it crosses over seven seasons and consequently became the longest-running show on Netflix. It’s made Netflix reach the next level in the streaming stage.

Introduction to Orange Is The New Black:

The show premiered on July 11th, 2013, only on Netflix. Jenji Kohan is the founder of this prison drama, which describes the story of female offenders. Furthermore, the show is based upon the female offenders with the flashback of the lives. Moreover, the show starts with Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman. The protagonist of this series, ending up in jail, leaving her New York Life. The series emphasized the struggles and flashbacks of a female prison. The show’s makers revealed to us the real struggles and lots of untitled flashbacks of a female prison with lots of comedy too.

Interesting Facts about the Orange Is The New Black:

Actress Uzo Aduba won the Emmy awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Suzanne Warren, aka Crazy Eyes. Besides, Taylor Schilling was also a nominee for the Golden Globe award. The first season comes with 13 episodes, and since there have been a total of seven seasons of Orange Is the New Black. Each of them consists of 13 episodes, and in the end, the series has covered 91 Victorious episodes.

Sad news about Orange Is The New Black:

Netflix confirmed the show was about to wrap up with year 7 only following season 6. According to stories on October 17th, 2017, Netflix officially revived this to its seven seasons and also discussed the piece of regretful news. The bad news is there is no more time to come. This season is the final one. The seventh season was out in July 2019, also it was a goodbye. Everyone thought that Orange Is the New Black has finished with season 7. When the finale was released this past year, furthermore, dedicated lovers of Orange Is The New Black, we’ve got sad news for you, but we should accept the truth that there’s no more time for Orange Is the New Black.

Breaking News about Orange Is The New Black Season 8:

The show’s producer, Jenji Kohan, confirmed that the series wasn’t put to a conclusion it was suggested to be, and it does, as stated by the partners of Orange Is the New Black. The series had come to an end and did not want to last the season unnecessary and make it long, but after lengthy discussions involving the show’s production team. We might come to see Season 8 of Orange Is the New Black shortly enough then it’s possible to picture. Are you excited? Well, this is going to be great news for the binge-watching people as the series will be out in its entirety. That means all 13 episodes of season 8 of Orange Is the New Black will be available to stream on the same day.

New Fish in the Pond:

Besides that actress, Dale Soles explained that she is interested in another season of Orange Is the New Black. Despite that, awaiting casting and manufacturer, we can only assume things. The details of the upcoming series aren’t out yet. However, there’s a chance of a brand new story and new casting along with the existing one. Let’s hope that Season 8 is going to be this type of prison play with a powerful performance of Taylor Schilling.