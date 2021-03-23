Prodigal Son Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Many More !!!

- Advertisement -

The seventh episode of’Prodigal Son’ season 2 revolves around the murder of a plastic surgeon. As the episode unfolds, Malcolm, along with his coworkers, investigates the criminal’s motivations, while another subplot gives audiences a glimpse of Martin’s new occupation. If you missed the previous episode for some reason, feel free to go through our comprehensive recap. Following a thought-provoking finish to the episode, the show is all set to release its incident 8. Thus, without further ado, let’s have a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming event.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Prodigal Son’ season two episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on April 13, 2021, on FOX at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT. Each episode of the series has a runtime of 43-44 minutes each. The series is currently on a month-long hiatus.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

The ideal way to grab the spring premiere of’Prodigal Son’ is as it airs on TV at the above date and time. If you would like to stream it online, then you can do so on the official FOX site. Fans also can watch prodigal Son’ season two episode 8 on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 8 is likely to delve deeper into the murder of Nicholas Endicott. Malcolm will probably confront Europol representative Simon Hoxley to conceal his sister’s crimes. It will not be unwise to expect someone as adorable as Hoxley to suspect Ainsley (Malcolm’s sister) at any stage. As Nicholas Endicott’s murder mystery becomes even more complicated for the researchers, Malcolm and Ainsley should stay alert, as one hint may turn their world upside down. Here’s a promo for the upcoming event.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Malcolm and his colleagues investigate the murder of St. Anthony’s mind of plastic surgery in prodigal Son’s’ season two episode 7. Upon initial observation, Malcolm concludes that she endured torture and was conscious until her passing. Therefore, it is evident that somebody is taking revenge for some past wrongs, and the murderer could be one of her patients.

His analysis later turns out to be accurate when Lana (Summer) admits her offense when Malcolm grabs her because she’s going to kill Donahue. Lana explains that she did whatever to inflict pain for all that she’s gone through. However, Malcolm reasons with her and convinces her that Donahue’s worst punishment will be to leave him in his present state as he’ll hate himself for the rest of his life.

When Malcolm meets Ainsley, she talks about how no one is better than Whites at getting away with murders. Ironically, at precisely the same moment, Europolice Federation’s Simon Hoxley investigates a dead man’s head that turns out to be the head of Nicholas Endicott. Simon decides to leave for New York to get to the bottom of the subject and find out the murderer.