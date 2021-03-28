Prodigal Son Season 2: Release Date , Cast, Plot, And What We Know So Far !!!

- Advertisement -

The seventh episode of’Prodigal Son’ season 2 revolves around the murder of a plastic surgeon. As the episode unfolds, Malcolm, together with his colleagues, investigates the criminal’s motives, while another subplot gives viewers a glimpse of Martin’s new occupation. If you missed out on the prior episode for some reason, feel free to go through our comprehensive recap. Following a thought-provoking finish to the episode, the show is set to release its incident 8. So, without further ado, let us have a look at everything we know up to now about the upcoming event.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Prodigal Son’ season two episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on April 13, 2021, on FOX at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT. Each episode of the show has a runtime of 43-44 moments each. The show is now on a month-long hiatus.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

The best way to catch the spring premiere of’Prodigal Son’ is as it airs on TV on the aforementioned date and time. If you would like to stream it online, then you certainly can do so on the official FOX website. Fans can also see prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 8 on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 8 is likely to delve deeper into the murder of Nicholas Endicott. Malcolm will likely confront Europol representative Simon Hoxley to conceal his sister’s crimes. It won’t be unwise to expect someone as adorable as Hoxley to guess Ainsley (Malcolm’s sister) at some point. As Nicholas Endicott’s murder puzzle becomes even more complex for the researchers, Malcolm and Ainsley should keep alert, as one clue may turn their world upside down. Here is a promo for the upcoming event.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Malcolm and his colleagues explore the murder of St. Anthony’s head of plastic surgery in prodigal Son’s’ year two episode 7. Upon initial observation, Malcolm concludes she endured torture and was aware until her death. Therefore, it is evident that someone is taking revenge for some past wrongs, and the murderer could be one of the patients.

His investigation later turns out to be true when Lana (Summer) admits her crime when Malcolm catches her because she’s about to kill Donahue. Lana explains that she did whatever to inflict pain for all that she’s gone through. However, Malcolm motives with her and convinces her that Donahue’s worst punishment is going to be to leave him in his current condition as he’ll despise himself for the remainder of his life.

When Malcolm matches Ainsley, she talks about how no one is far better than Whites at getting away with murders. Paradoxically, at precisely the same moment, Europolice Federation’s Simon Hoxley investigates a dead man’s mind which turns out to be the head of Nicholas Endicott. Simon decides to leave for New York to get to the bottom of the matter and discover the murderer.