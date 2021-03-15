Real Steel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And upcoming News !!!

- Advertisement -

Real Steel was a story about an ex-boxer Charlie along with his son Max. Launched back in 2011, this movie was well-received by the crowd.

And through time, it’s created a massive cult of die-hard fans who are longing for another portion of Real Steel.

Few games were also released in line with the same theme.

The story followed the exploits of an ex-boxer Charlie that is attempting to make it large in his life through robot boxing.

He meets his sonMax, who’s presently living with foster parents. Both Max and Charlie embark on a trip with their robot-boxer Atom to conquer the entire world.

The ending of this movie showed Atom becoming defeated by world-champion Zeus on things but winning the hearts of the audience.

Ever since that time, fans across the globe have been craving to see more from this wonderful trio.

So why is Real Steel 2 pending for a lifetime?

Real Steel 2: The Future

Next year October will mark the 10th anniversary of the wonderful film. And if filmmakers are planning any kind of comeback, then this would be an ideal time.

But sadly, no evident indications of a possible renewal have been stated by supervisors or the manufacturing home up to now.

Shawn Levy, who helmed the seat of Director in Real Steel said that he is indeed considering a sequel to the film.

But he hasn’t found the right script that matches his expectations.

An additional roadblock to Real Steel 2 is its cast. With nearly a decade being elapsed after its initial release, the cast will need a gigantic refresh since most of the actors have out-aged their personalities.

With all these obstructions, Real Steel 2 looks like a crazy ambition as of this moment.

In the meantime, we can expect that the director includes a brand new script that fits the bill. And we could enjoy this wonderful movie once more.