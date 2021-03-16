Sacred Games Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

- Advertisement -

The official release date of Sacred Games season 3 has not come from the internet series makers, whereas the viewer’s expectation for the third season gets stronger after the next season won the Filmfare OTT Award.

Sacred Games Season 2 has been acclaimed for its exquisite cinematography and background music. Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane have been given as the greatest cinematographers of the series in the FLYX Filmfare OTT Awards ceremony. Alokananda Dasgupta is awarded the best history music composer for the next season.

FLYX Filmfare OTT Awards were declared on December 19, 2020. The award recognized and honored several actors, directors, cinematographers, editors, costume designers, etc. . OTT movies and series, that have been aired on different diverse streaming platforms during the year.

Sacred Games is an Indian crime thriller net series based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 publication of the same title. The vice president of Netflix, Erik Barmack came across Vikram Chandra’s 2006 crime book, Sacred Games, while he was searching for content in favor of Indian and the global audience. The series is subtitled in more than 20 languages. Moreover, Sacred Games is the only Indian show that appears in New York Times.

The next season left viewers with loads of cliffhangers and fans are waiting to get those answers and explanations in Sacred Games Season 3. But Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has stated that there will not be a third season.

“Whatever had to be said from the first novel has been stating. There is nothing left…,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui opined.

In a recent interview with a media portal, the Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan explained he was not sure about the filming of Sacred games Season 3. The actor also expressed his thoughts the way he felt when he had been asked to play Sacred Games. He was aware as Netflix has chosen a production from precisely the same genre the American-Colombian Narcos which has an international audience. Afterward, he learnt that a similar string could be drawn up in India. But he enjoyed playing the role of a Sardaar and wearing a turban.

Another actor who played in the previous seasons is also in confusion about whether Sacred Games Season 3 will occur. However, Pankaj Tripathi, who performed as Guruji in the previous two seasons, once demonstrated that he had finished his responsibilities towards the show.

“I’ve finished my talk of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my duties and moved on because I’ve long outdoor programs,”” Pankaj Tripathi said.