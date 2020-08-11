Home Anime series The Final Call Season 2 New Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything...
Anime seriesTop storiesCelebrityComicsTV ShowNetflix

The Final Call Season 2 New Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need to Know !!!

By- Utkarsh Pal
- Advertisement -

The Final Call is one of the famous Indian web television series based on the serial drama, thriller, and philosophy stories.

It is inspired by a novel named I Will Go with You written by Priya Kumar in 2015.

But, Vijay Lalwani directed the television series.

It will appear the staring cast such as

Arjun Rampal, Sakshi Tanwar, Anupriya Goenka, Neeraj Kabi, Javed Jaffrey, Harshad Arora, Anshuman Malhotra, and Paula McGlynn.

The series is co-produced by

Ajay G. Rai, Nishikant Kamat, and Vinamrata Rai.

But, the running time of the season around 45 minutes.

And JAR Pictures knew as the production company of the series.

But, it will premiere on Zee online streaming platform.

A Plot of The Final Call Series

The story of the series started when He lost his family, including wife and daughter, and blamed himself for her death.

After that, he started to punish himself and thought to kill himself.

Then, He makes a plan to kill himself on a plane ride as a pilot.

He decided to punish himself by making a plane crash with the passenger sitting inside the plane.

And the story will continue.

The Cast of The Final Call Season 2

The starring actors will reappear in the second season that appears in the last season of the series.

But, it will include-

Arjun Rampal appears as Captain Karan Sachdev, a pilot

Neeraj Kabi acts as V. Krishnamurthi

Harshad Arora played as Abhimanyu Sahai

Javed Jaffrey played as Siddharth Singhania.

Anupriya Goenka acts as Parineeta (Pari)

Sakshi Tanwar acts as ATC Kiran Mirza

Vipin Sharma played as ATS Chief Kale

Paula McGlynn acts as Sarah Parker

Anshuman Malhotra appears as Dhruv Sehgal

Vineet Sharma acts as Jaikrit Tyagi

And many others.

The Final Call Season 2 Release Date

The Release date was already announced to release the second season.

But, a due pandemic situation that will extend the Release date till 2020.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Euphoria Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Interesting Detail

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Utkarsh Pal
Previous articleHere’s an $186k Limited Edition Variant Audi R8 V10 Car !!!
Next articleSpotted: Know Everything Latest Update About Fifth Generation Range Rover !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Movies

Jack Reacher 3 Expected Release Date, Cast And Plot New Updates You Should Know!!

Utkarsh Pal -
Jack Reacher us an American television film based on the action, drama, and thriller genres. McQuarrie and Christopher are the directors of the series....
Read more
Top stories

The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Story Everything Latest You Need To Know!!

Utkarsh Pal -
The Haunting of Hill House is a Web television series based on drama, horror, and supernatural stories. Mike Flanagan is the creator of the...
Read more
Top stories

Suburra Blood On Rome Season 3 Expected Release Date, Cast, And Plot With Episodes All-new Updates You Know!!

Utkarsh Pal -
Suburra Blood On Rome is an Italian web television series based on the crime, drama, and romantic stories. The series based on the novel...
Read more
Top stories

Search Party Season 4 Release Date, Cast, And Plot Everything You Need To Know!!

Utkarsh Pal -
Search Party is an American television series based on the drama, dark comedy, and mysterious Stories. Sarah-Violet Bliss, Michael Showalter, and Charles Rogers are the...
Read more
2,721,597FansLike
41,469FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Tesla INC Open to Supply Batteries to Rivals !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This Tuesday, Tesla INC. CEO Elon Musk gave away a piece of great news. Now, they are ready to licensing software and also, may...
Read more

Renault Nissan Alliance Woes Compounds During Coronavirus Pandemic !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This time, when the French part goes into results for Renault Nissan alliances, they are going to reveal the bitter truth of the weakness,...
Read more

Ferrari Officials Claim to Wait Till 2022 for Scuderia to Win.

Car News Furious Mad -
2021 is seen to be painful for Ferrari, and it is since the beginning of this session. And this makes it pretty evident for...
Read more

What Can STOP Mercedes This Weekend at British Grand Prix?

Car News Furious Mad -
It has been seventy years since the first Formula race took place in Silverstone. And it is going to be no less thrill here....
Read more

2020 Hyundai Kona Review, Price, Specs, Features And Everything Latest Updates !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Hyundai Kona is a subcompact electric SUV manufactured by Hyundai, South Korea.
Also Read:  Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season End
It became very popular as Hyundai Kauai and Hyundai Encino in China. Hyundai Kona...
Read more

2021 Ford Bronco Review, New Stylish, Fresh Look, Specs, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Ford Bronco is a one of popular SUV in the world that manufactured by Ford Motor company. It's a mid-size SUV with Four doors based...
Read more

2020 Nissan Titan Price, Reviews, Specs, Features, And Latest Updates !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Nissan Titan is a popular pickup truck manufactured by Nissan, United States. It's a four doors heavy-duty truck with trailer tow capability. But, Nissan Titan 2020...
Read more

2020 Toyota Fortuner Review, Price, Specs, And Latest Updates You Need to Know !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Toyota Fortuner is a mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) manufactured by TOYOTA, a Japanese Automobile manufacturer company. It's five doors mid-size SUV popular among the...
Read more

Know About 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Verdict, And Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Archit Vyas -
Rоlls-Rоyce is widely recоgnized as a cоachbuilder оf ultra-luxuriоus cars fоr ultra-wealthy fоlks, and the grand Ghоst represents the entry pоint intо that exclusive...
Read more

2020 NIO EC6 Car Performance, Specs, Mileage, Design, And You Should Know Everything !!!

Car News Archit Vyas -
Ambitiоus Chinese firm Niо has unveiled the EC6 cоupé SUV, which will be the electric start-up’s third prоductiоn car when it gоes оn sale...
Read more
© Auto Freak