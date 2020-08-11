The Final Call Season 2 New Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need to Know !!!

- Advertisement -

The Final Call is one of the famous Indian web television series based on the serial drama, thriller, and philosophy stories.

It is inspired by a novel named I Will Go with You written by Priya Kumar in 2015.

But, Vijay Lalwani directed the television series.

It will appear the staring cast such as

Arjun Rampal, Sakshi Tanwar, Anupriya Goenka, Neeraj Kabi, Javed Jaffrey, Harshad Arora, Anshuman Malhotra, and Paula McGlynn.

The series is co-produced by

Ajay G. Rai, Nishikant Kamat, and Vinamrata Rai.

But, the running time of the season around 45 minutes.

And JAR Pictures knew as the production company of the series.

But, it will premiere on Zee online streaming platform.

A Plot of The Final Call Series

The story of the series started when He lost his family, including wife and daughter, and blamed himself for her death.

After that, he started to punish himself and thought to kill himself.

Then, He makes a plan to kill himself on a plane ride as a pilot.

He decided to punish himself by making a plane crash with the passenger sitting inside the plane.

And the story will continue.

The Cast of The Final Call Season 2

The starring actors will reappear in the second season that appears in the last season of the series.

But, it will include-

Arjun Rampal appears as Captain Karan Sachdev, a pilot

Neeraj Kabi acts as V. Krishnamurthi

Harshad Arora played as Abhimanyu Sahai

Javed Jaffrey played as Siddharth Singhania.

Anupriya Goenka acts as Parineeta (Pari)

Sakshi Tanwar acts as ATC Kiran Mirza

Vipin Sharma played as ATS Chief Kale

Paula McGlynn acts as Sarah Parker

Anshuman Malhotra appears as Dhruv Sehgal

Vineet Sharma acts as Jaikrit Tyagi

And many others.

The Final Call Season 2 Release Date

The Release date was already announced to release the second season.

But, a due pandemic situation that will extend the Release date till 2020.