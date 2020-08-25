The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information !!!

The Vampire Diaries is an American supernatural teen drama tv series produced by Williamson and Julie. It is based on the famous book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. The drama series premiered on The CW on September 10, 2009, and wind up on March 10, 2017, having aired 171 episodes over eight seasons.
Here is everything you need to know about season 9…
The Cast of Season 9
- Nina Dobrev — Elena Gilbert
- Paul Wesley — Stefan Salvatore
- Ian Somerhalder — Damon Salvatore
- Steven R McQueen — Jeremy Gilbert
- Sara Canning — Jenna Sommers
- Kat Graham — Bonnie Bennett
- Candice King — Caroline Forbes
- Zach Roerig — Matt Donovan
- Kayla Ewell — Vicki Donovan
- Michael Trevino — Tyler Lockwood
- Matt Davis — Alaric Saltzman
- Joseph Morgan — Klaus Mikaelson
- Michael Malarkey — Enzo St. John
The Plot of Season 9
The story revolves around a usual girl named Elena Gilbert, played by actress Nina Dobrev and The brothers. Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder play the role of Stephen Salvatore as Damon Salvatore, respectively. Both the brothers fall in love with Elena and attempt to rescue her from the evils which come together and any dangers.
There is no information about the storyline of season 9, but stay tuned for all the latest updates.
Release Date
There has been no confirmation from the maker’s end, but we can expect it to be released in 2021. Till then, we will have to wait for approval.