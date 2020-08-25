The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information !!!

- Advertisement -

The Vampire Diaries is an American supernatural teen drama tv series produced by Williamson and Julie. It is based on the famous book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. The drama series premiered on The CW on September 10, 2009, and wind up on March 10, 2017, having aired 171 episodes over eight seasons.

Here is everything you need to know about season 9…

The Cast of Season 9

Nina Dobrev — Elena Gilbert

Paul Wesley — Stefan Salvatore

Ian Somerhalder — Damon Salvatore

Steven R McQueen — Jeremy Gilbert

Sara Canning — Jenna Sommers

Kat Graham — Bonnie Bennett

Candice King — Caroline Forbes

Zach Roerig — Matt Donovan

Kayla Ewell — Vicki Donovan

Michael Trevino — Tyler Lockwood

Matt Davis — Alaric Saltzman

Joseph Morgan — Klaus Mikaelson

Michael Malarkey — Enzo St. John

The Plot of Season 9

The story revolves around a usual girl named Elena Gilbert, played by actress Nina Dobrev and The brothers. Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder play the role of Stephen Salvatore as Damon Salvatore, respectively. Both the brothers fall in love with Elena and attempt to rescue her from the evils which come together and any dangers.

There is no information about the storyline of season 9, but stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Release Date

There has been no confirmation from the maker’s end, but we can expect it to be released in 2021. Till then, we will have to wait for approval.