2020 Buick Encore GX: Know About Price, Specs, Review, And All You Want to Know !!!

This year we are going to see an extensive range of cars. One of them is the 2020 Buick Encore GX. It is going to decide on the market with two different turbocharged three-cylinder engines. Talking of the base version of the car is coming with 1.2 liters engine, and cells deliver a power of 137 horsepower. It also comes with an optional 1.3 liter, which adds 155 horsepower. It appears with continuously variable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive as well.

Coming to the price range, we may get three slabs for the mid-range vehicle. The first one comes in the preferred model of dollar 2 5095. The next lab is the select range of 26000 dollars and the essence range of $29,000. According to us, the best value comes in the mid-range select model with 18-inch wheels and an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat and dual-zone automatic climate control. You can also get an all-wheel-drive option to the anchor GX with some extra pricing.

The fuel economy for the car is not on the data list yet, but we can hear Buick claim 31 mpg combined rating for it. We will be closely looking for the data on the 200-mile highway fuel economy route.