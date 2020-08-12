2020 Hyundai Kona Review, Price, Specs, Features And Everything Latest Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

Hyundai Kona is a subcompact electric SUV manufactured by Hyundai, South Korea.

It became very popular as Hyundai Kauai and Hyundai Encino in China.

Hyundai Kona is known as All-electric SUV with five doors.

It runs on the all-wheel-drive system with placed in the front engine and works on Front-engine rear-battery Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor.

Hyundai Kona will expect to come with seven automatic transmission shifts with Including one reduction gear.

It will expect to launch with many impressive features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-centring many more.

Firstly launch in South Korea and receives a much positive response.

It will expect to launch and easy available worldwide.

Features and Performance of New Electric Hyundai Kona

Most importantly, it includes Standard safety features, which include Lane-keeping assists, six airbags, and a driver attention monitor.

It also consists of an automatic emergency braking system with pedestrian detection, blind-spot detection, and a rear cross-traffic alert and mainly six airbags, ABS, and Emergency braking.

The Hyundai Kona will give mileage 452 Km in one Electric Charge for all Kona variants as claimed by the trusted resources.

But, It will be available in India price range around 23-25 lacks Including Attractive features.

Most important, it will achieve a 0-100kmph distance range only in 9.7 seconds with a maximum speed of 154kmph.

The electric motor transmitted power from a 39.2kWh battery pack with one of the Attractive features Such as

It will support a fast-charging battery from 0-80 per cent in only one hour at any Electric Charging station.

Hyundai Kona 2020; Color Variants

It will launch in different Variants with different colours options such as-

Variants of electric Kona are available in only two Variants Such as Premium and Premium Dual-Tone.

The all-electric Hyundai Kona variants come with five colour options such as

Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Marina Blue, and Polar White with a roof of black colour.