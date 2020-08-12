Home Car News 2020 Hyundai Kona Review, Price, Specs, Features And Everything Latest Updates !!!
Car NewsReviewsCar ReviewsElectric CarsFeaturedFeatures/OpinionMakeHyundaiLuxury CarsSpotted/Spied

2020 Hyundai Kona Review, Price, Specs, Features And Everything Latest Updates !!!

By- Utkarsh Pal
- Advertisement -

Hyundai Kona is a subcompact electric SUV manufactured by Hyundai, South Korea.

It became very popular as Hyundai Kauai and Hyundai Encino in China.

Hyundai Kona is known as All-electric SUV with five doors.

It runs on the all-wheel-drive system with placed in the front engine and works on Front-engine rear-battery Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor.

Hyundai Kona will expect to come with seven automatic transmission shifts with Including one reduction gear.

It will expect to launch with many impressive features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-centring many more.

Firstly launch in South Korea and receives a much positive response.

It will expect to launch and easy available worldwide.

Features and Performance of New Electric Hyundai Kona

Most importantly, it includes Standard safety features, which include Lane-keeping assists, six airbags, and a driver attention monitor.

It also consists of an automatic emergency braking system with pedestrian detection, blind-spot detection, and a rear cross-traffic alert and mainly six airbags, ABS, and Emergency braking.

The Hyundai Kona will give mileage 452 Km in one Electric Charge for all Kona variants as claimed by the trusted resources.

But, It will be available in India price range around 23-25 lacks Including Attractive features.

Most important, it will achieve a 0-100kmph distance range only in 9.7 seconds with a maximum speed of 154kmph.

The electric motor transmitted power from a 39.2kWh battery pack with one of the Attractive features Such as

It will support a fast-charging battery from 0-80 per cent in only one hour at any Electric Charging station.

Hyundai Kona 2020; Color Variants

It will launch in different Variants with different colours options such as-

Variants of electric Kona are available in only two Variants Such as Premium and Premium Dual-Tone.

The all-electric Hyundai Kona variants come with five colour options such as

Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Marina Blue, and Polar White with a roof of black colour.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:  2020 Nissan Leaf: Don’t forget to Know About the Electric Car since 2010 !!!

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Utkarsh Pal
Previous articleWentworth Season 8 Expected Release Date, Cast, And Plot Every Latest Update You Need To Know!!
Next articleSpencer Confidential Release Date, Cast And Plot Everything About The Series You Should Know!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Tesla INC Open to Supply Batteries to Rivals !!!

Furious Mad -
This Tuesday, Tesla INC. CEO Elon Musk gave away a piece of great news. Now, they are ready to licensing software and also, may...
Read more
Car News

Renault Nissan Alliance Woes Compounds During Coronavirus Pandemic !!!

Furious Mad -
This time, when the French part goes into results for Renault Nissan alliances, they are going to reveal the bitter truth of the weakness,...
Read more
Car News

Ferrari Officials Claim to Wait Till 2022 for Scuderia to Win.

Furious Mad -
2021 is seen to be painful for Ferrari, and it is since the beginning of this session. And this makes it pretty evident for...
Read more
Car News

What Can STOP Mercedes This Weekend at British Grand Prix?

Furious Mad -
It has been seventy years since the first Formula race took place in Silverstone. And it is going to be no less thrill here....
Read more
2,721,597FansLike
41,469FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Tesla INC Open to Supply Batteries to Rivals !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This Tuesday, Tesla INC. CEO Elon Musk gave away a piece of great news. Now, they are ready to licensing software and also, may...
Read more

Renault Nissan Alliance Woes Compounds During Coronavirus Pandemic !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This time, when the French part goes into results for Renault Nissan alliances, they are going to reveal the bitter truth of the weakness,...
Read more

Ferrari Officials Claim to Wait Till 2022 for Scuderia to Win.

Car News Furious Mad -
2021 is seen to be painful for Ferrari, and it is since the beginning of this session. And this makes it pretty evident for...
Read more

What Can STOP Mercedes This Weekend at British Grand Prix?

Car News Furious Mad -
It has been seventy years since the first Formula race took place in Silverstone. And it is going to be no less thrill here....
Read more

2020 Hyundai Kona Review, Price, Specs, Features And Everything Latest Updates !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Hyundai Kona is a subcompact electric SUV manufactured by Hyundai, South Korea.
Also Read:  2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat debuts as the world's most powerful SUV
It became very popular as Hyundai Kauai and Hyundai Encino in China. Hyundai Kona...
Read more

2021 Ford Bronco Review, New Stylish, Fresh Look, Specs, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Ford Bronco is a one of popular SUV in the world that manufactured by Ford Motor company. It's a mid-size SUV with Four doors based...
Read more

2020 Nissan Titan Price, Reviews, Specs, Features, And Latest Updates !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Nissan Titan is a popular pickup truck manufactured by Nissan, United States. It's a four doors heavy-duty truck with trailer tow capability. But, Nissan Titan 2020...
Read more

2020 Toyota Fortuner Review, Price, Specs, And Latest Updates You Need to Know !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Toyota Fortuner is a mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) manufactured by TOYOTA, a Japanese Automobile manufacturer company. It's five doors mid-size SUV popular among the...
Read more

Know About 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Verdict, And Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Archit Vyas -
Rоlls-Rоyce is widely recоgnized as a cоachbuilder оf ultra-luxuriоus cars fоr ultra-wealthy fоlks, and the grand Ghоst represents the entry pоint intо that exclusive...
Read more

2020 NIO EC6 Car Performance, Specs, Mileage, Design, And You Should Know Everything !!!

Car News Archit Vyas -
Ambitiоus Chinese firm Niо has unveiled the EC6 cоupé SUV, which will be the electric start-up’s third prоductiоn car when it gоes оn sale...
Read more
© Auto Freak