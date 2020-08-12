Home Car News 2020 Nissan Titan Price, Reviews, Specs, Features, And Latest Updates !!!
2020 Nissan Titan Price, Reviews, Specs, Features, And Latest Updates !!!

By- Utkarsh Pal
Nissan Titan is a popular pickup truck manufactured by Nissan, United States.

It’s a four doors heavy-duty truck with trailer tow capability.

But, Nissan Titan 2020 model consists of two popular variants.

The First is Nissan Titan, and the second one Nissan Titan XD.

It’s known as All wheel drive pick up truck with new modifications in its features with the new latest technologies.

But, the design and performance in the new model of Nissan Titan will go to be excellent.

The Nissan Titan 2020 model powered by a V8 latest engine to enhance the power and the overall performance of the car.

It’s Attractive looks and style is updated as compared to the previous model of Nissan Titan.

2020 Nissan Titan: Attractive features

It provides us with many features such as Parking Assistant, navigation assistant, and many other driving assistants.

The Nissan Titan and Titan XD models come out with well-equipped and standard features such as Bluetooth for both hands-free calling and wireless audio.

It includes keyless entry, push-button ignition, and a rearview camera system with a touchscreen audio system, GPS navigation, air conditioning, power windows, and door locks, etc.

But, it also includes remote start, alloy wheels, power front seats, a premium audio system, chrome front, and rear bumpers, and wood interior trim.

2020 Nissan Titan; Design and performance

The Titans XD model powered by a turbodiesel V8 5.0L engine with nine-speed automatic transmission.

The two types of the cab are available such as King Cab with 6.5 FT bed length, and the second one is Crew Cab with 5.5 FT bed length.

Most important, a trailer tow package with integrated trailer brake control especially.

It does not work on manual transmission but only works on 9-speed Automatic transmission.

The New Nissan model replaces the previous seven-speed automatic transmission with a 9-speed automatic transmission with Attractive features and looks.

The previous 5.6L engine works on gasoline replaced by a new 5.0L turbodiesel V8 engine. That inevitably increases the power of the engine.

