Alita Battle Angel 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information Here !!!

Alita Battle Angel 2 is the movie adaptation of the manga series Gunnm. Yukito Kishiro, the Japanese performer, at first released the show in 1990, which was followed by an original video animation in 1993.

The Cast of Alita Battle Angel 2

Rosa Salazar as Alita, Christoph Waltz as Dr Dyson Ido, Jennifer Connelly as Dr Chiren, Mahershala Ali as Vector, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Keean Johnson as Hugo.

Plot for Season 2

Fans are expecting a sequel after the first movie and Possibilities are that Alita will hold a grudge against Nova, for Hugo’s death. The sports engine ball will keep the full attention of Alita: Battle Angel 2.

It can be anticipated that the destruction of Zalem is the potential ending, and we might get to know about Alita’s past life.

Release Date

There is no confirmation of release as of now, but we will keep you posted as soon as the makers confirm it.

Stay tuned for all the latest details.