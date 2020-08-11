Home Anime series Drifters Season 2 New Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Detail You...
Drifters Season 2 New Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Detail You Need to Know !!!

By- Utkarsh Pal
Drifters season is a top-rated Japanese anime television series based on adventure, dark fantasy, and Isekai genres.

Kenichi Suzuki directed the Drifters series.

And The Drifters series inspired by the Manga series.

But, Yoshiyuki Fudetani and Yasuyuki Ueda are the co-producer of the series.

Hoods Drifters Studio is known as the production company of the series.

But, it will premiere on Tokyo MX, KBS, GBS, MBC, and GYT networks.

The first season of the series aired on October 7, 2016.

A Plot Of Drifters Series

The story of the series revolves around the Shimazu Toyohisa, during the Battle of Sekigahara, and decided to wound Ii Naomasa, severely injured in the overall process.

After that, he walked from the place of wounded and bleeding. Then, Toyohisa founds take him through the corridor of doors, where a man waits for him.

But, the Murasaki see to Toyohisa the near the door in another world, and he meets other great warriors like him who have been transported and the group known as Drifters.

And the story will continue.

The Cast of Drifters Season 2

It will include-

Murasaki appears as A mysterious and calm bespectacled man

Shimazu Toyohisa played as The Leader of the Drifters.

Oda Nobunaga acts as A famous warlord

Nasu no Yoichi played as Nasu Suketaka Yoichi, A very effeminate man of nineteen

Hannibal Barca acts as A famous Carthaginian military commander

Scipio Africanus appears as Hannibal’s Roman adversary during the Second Punic War.

Butch Cassidy acts as Leader of the Wild Bunch gang

Sundance Kid played as A member of Butch Cassidy’s Wild Bunch

Tamon Yamaguchi acts as An admiral of the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II.

And many others.

Drifters Season 2 Release Date

Because of the pandemic situation that will extend the Release date of the season.

It will announce to release earlier as possible in 2020 or later.

Utkarsh Pal
