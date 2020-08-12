Home Car News Ferrari Officials Claim to Wait Till 2022 for Scuderia to Win.
Car NewsSportFormula 1Gaming

Ferrari Officials Claim to Wait Till 2022 for Scuderia to Win.

By- Furious Mad
- Advertisement -

2021 is seen to be painful for Ferrari, and it is since the beginning of this session. And this makes it pretty evident for the Italian fans to get into waiting for the Team to bounce back on the grid. But, the chairman John Elkann says he is not sure of the competitiveness of the car till 2022. They were very ambitious in their talks, with hopes to beat Mercedes in the races. But as the tracks go on, they are being moved to midfield instead as of their wrong aerodynamics design, thus losing a lot of their power.

And now, as the rules are new, they shall go to focus on winning with the new terms in 2022. They want to add their trust to the principal Team despite a tough start in 2022. Elkann states that they are competitive now, and is convinced to return to winning in 2022. He is also confident of his trainers and drivers. They have been part of Ferrari. And they are also well aware of how to win and lead in a cycle.

Also Read:  Ferrari aims to give quick response and bring in big updates to Austria

He went on to remind of five consecutive titles in 2000, but which came after a long fast of 20 years. So, they are in for a long game are always progressive in their thoughts. He also goes for being brutal about the truth of their structural weakness that is up for decades.

- Advertisement -

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Furious Mad
Madhav Kumar is a student at BIT Sindri pursuing Electrical Engineering and has great interest in writing and research. He wants to share his experience with more people and also, learn from them.
Previous articleSearch Party Season 4 Release Date, Cast, And Plot Everything You Need To Know!!
Next articleSuburra Blood On Rome Season 3 Expected Release Date, Cast, And Plot With Episodes All-new Updates You Know!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Tesla INC Open to Supply Batteries to Rivals !!!

Furious Mad -
Also Read:  Ricciardo, frustrated by 10th, claims to get a better position in next.
This Tuesday, Tesla INC. CEO Elon Musk gave away a piece of great news. Now, they are ready to licensing software and also, may...
Read more
Car News

Renault Nissan Alliance Woes Compounds During Coronavirus Pandemic !!!

Furious Mad -
This time, when the French part goes into results for Renault Nissan alliances, they are going to reveal the bitter truth of the weakness,...
Read more
Car News

What Can STOP Mercedes This Weekend at British Grand Prix?

Furious Mad -
It has been seventy years since the first Formula race took place in Silverstone. And it is going to be no less thrill here....
Read more
Car News

2020 Hyundai Kona Review, Price, Specs, Features And Everything Latest Updates !!!

Utkarsh Pal -
Hyundai Kona is a subcompact electric SUV manufactured by Hyundai, South Korea. It became very popular as Hyundai Kauai and Hyundai Encino in China. Hyundai Kona...
Read more
2,721,597FansLike
41,469FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Tesla INC Open to Supply Batteries to Rivals !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This Tuesday, Tesla INC. CEO Elon Musk gave away a piece of great news. Now, they are ready to licensing software and also, may...
Read more

Renault Nissan Alliance Woes Compounds During Coronavirus Pandemic !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This time, when the French part goes into results for Renault Nissan alliances, they are going to reveal the bitter truth of the weakness,...
Read more

Ferrari Officials Claim to Wait Till 2022 for Scuderia to Win.

Car News Furious Mad -
2021 is seen to be painful for Ferrari, and it is since the beginning of this session. And this makes it pretty evident for...
Read more

What Can STOP Mercedes This Weekend at British Grand Prix?

Car News Furious Mad -
It has been seventy years since the first Formula race took place in Silverstone. And it is going to be no less thrill here....
Read more

2020 Hyundai Kona Review, Price, Specs, Features And Everything Latest Updates !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Hyundai Kona is a subcompact electric SUV manufactured by Hyundai, South Korea.
Also Read:  Honda Civic Type R all details about its Interior and Specifications You Need to Know !!!
It became very popular as Hyundai Kauai and Hyundai Encino in China. Hyundai Kona...
Read more

2021 Ford Bronco Review, New Stylish, Fresh Look, Specs, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Ford Bronco is a one of popular SUV in the world that manufactured by Ford Motor company. It's a mid-size SUV with Four doors based...
Read more

2020 Nissan Titan Price, Reviews, Specs, Features, And Latest Updates !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Nissan Titan is a popular pickup truck manufactured by Nissan, United States. It's a four doors heavy-duty truck with trailer tow capability. But, Nissan Titan 2020...
Read more

2020 Toyota Fortuner Review, Price, Specs, And Latest Updates You Need to Know !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Toyota Fortuner is a mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) manufactured by TOYOTA, a Japanese Automobile manufacturer company. It's five doors mid-size SUV popular among the...
Read more

Know About 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Verdict, And Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Archit Vyas -
Rоlls-Rоyce is widely recоgnized as a cоachbuilder оf ultra-luxuriоus cars fоr ultra-wealthy fоlks, and the grand Ghоst represents the entry pоint intо that exclusive...
Read more

2020 NIO EC6 Car Performance, Specs, Mileage, Design, And You Should Know Everything !!!

Car News Archit Vyas -
Ambitiоus Chinese firm Niо has unveiled the EC6 cоupé SUV, which will be the electric start-up’s third prоductiоn car when it gоes оn sale...
Read more
© Auto Freak