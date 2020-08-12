Ferrari Officials Claim to Wait Till 2022 for Scuderia to Win.

- Advertisement -

2021 is seen to be painful for Ferrari, and it is since the beginning of this session. And this makes it pretty evident for the Italian fans to get into waiting for the Team to bounce back on the grid. But, the chairman John Elkann says he is not sure of the competitiveness of the car till 2022. They were very ambitious in their talks, with hopes to beat Mercedes in the races. But as the tracks go on, they are being moved to midfield instead as of their wrong aerodynamics design, thus losing a lot of their power.

And now, as the rules are new, they shall go to focus on winning with the new terms in 2022. They want to add their trust to the principal Team despite a tough start in 2022. Elkann states that they are competitive now, and is convinced to return to winning in 2022. He is also confident of his trainers and drivers. They have been part of Ferrari. And they are also well aware of how to win and lead in a cycle.

He went on to remind of five consecutive titles in 2000, but which came after a long fast of 20 years. So, they are in for a long game are always progressive in their thoughts. He also goes for being brutal about the truth of their structural weakness that is up for decades.