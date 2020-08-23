Honda is Launching a Powerful 200cc Bike, Know About The Price, Specs, Features, Launch Date, And More Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is preparing to launch a new powerful motorcycle in India. Recently Honda launched its bike Honda X Blade in the Indian market with BS6 fuel emission standards. After this, Honda is now preparing to bring a 200cc bike. Honda announced the launch of this powerful bike on 27 August 2020. However, the company has not yet shared the name of the upcoming motorcycle and more details.

New Bike Name

Honda is yet to bring the CB Hornet 160R motorcycle to the BS6 version. Although the details of the BS6 Honda CB Hornet 160R are unknown, the company’s new 200cc bike can be named CB Hornet 200, CB 200R, or X Blade 200. This bike can have a dual-channel ABS and disc brakes on both the heads.

Can be based on CBF190R

Honda’s new 200cc motorcycle streetfighter bike can be based on the CBF190R, and its design and mechanical equipment can also be inspired by this bike. In China, the CBF190R bike offers a 184cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine generates a power of 16.86 PS and a peak torque of 16.3 Nm. However, the power output of this bike is quite low.

Features

The design of the Honda 200cc motorcycle could be a development edition of the Hornet. The new bike can get LED headlamps, larger fuel tank, clip-on handlebar, digital instrument console and LED tail lamps. Honda’s new sturdy 200cc bike can be priced around Rs 1.35 lakh.

Competition

Honda’s upcoming bikes in the Indian market will compete with TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (TVS Apache RTR 200 4V) and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 (Bajaj Pulsar NS 200).

Honda X Blade BS6

Honda launched its bike X Blade BS6 bike last month. The ex-showroom price of this bike in Noida starts at Rs 1,06,027. The amount of the bike’s dual disc variant has increased to 1,10,308. The Honda X Blade BS6 Bike offers a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine generates 13.5 hp power and 14.7 Nm torque.