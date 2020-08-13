Home Top stories Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date, Cast And Storyline Latest Updates You...
Top storiesTV Show

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date, Cast And Storyline Latest Updates You Should Know!!

By- Utkarsh Pal
- Advertisement -

Inside Edge is an Indian television series based on the sports and drama stories. Karan Anshuman is the creator of the Inside Edge series. It will involve many staring actors such as Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aamir Bashir, Richa Chadha, and Angad Bedi. But, it will premiere on Amazon prime video in two languages such as English and Hindi. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are the executive producers of the series. Each episode will consist of 40 minutes of running time. The production company of the series named as Excel Entertainment.

Inside Edge Season 3 Storyline

The story of the series revolves around the T20 cricket Mumbai Mavericks team that playing in the Powerplay League.

But, there is also seen the landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where the money and power go hand in hand.

The series comes with many the ups and downs in the Powerplay league team in the Mumbai Mavericks. But, ownership problems face along with accusations of match-fixing.

And the story will expect to continue where the last season ends.

Inside Edge Season 3 Cast

It will announce that most of the staring cast will reappear in the third season.

But, it will include

Vivek Oberoi played as Vikrant Dhawan

Aamir Bashir acts as Yashvardhan Patil (Bhaisahab), the founder of the PowerPlay League.

Richa Chadda played as Zarina Malik, An actress and co-owner of the Mumbai Mavericks.

Sapna Pabbi acts as Mantra Patil, Vayu’s girlfriend.

Tanuj Virwani appears as Vayu Raghavan (moody), a player, and later on, captain of the Mavericks.

Siddhant Chaturvedi acts as Prashant Kanaujia, a rookie fast bowler.

And many others.

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date

The last two season consists of ten episodes each.

But, the third season will expect to release with ten episodes in it.

The third season will announce to release in 2020.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Everything You Know So Far About Dark Season 3

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Utkarsh Pal
Previous articleGood Girls Season 4 New Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know!!
Next articleThe Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Upcoming Information

RELATED ARTICLES

Amazon Prime

Know About The Upcoming Grand Tour Season 5 Release Date, Cast, And Plot Everything You Need To Know!!

Utkarsh Pal -
Grand Tour is a popular British motoring and entertainment television series. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, Andy Wilman, and James May is known as the...
Read more
Netflix

Sex Education Season 3 Expected Release Date, Cast, And Plot Every Detail You Need To Know!!

Utkarsh Pal -
Sex Education is a sex comedy and teen drama Web television Series. Laurie Nunn is the creator of the Sex Education series. It will...
Read more
Netflix

Mindhunter Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Plot New Updates You Need To Know!!

Utkarsh Pal -
Mindhunter is an American web television series based on the crime, drama, and psychological thriller. Joe Penhall creator of the Mindhunter series. It involves...
Read more
Top stories

West World Season 3 Expected Release Date, Cast And Plot Everything You Need To Know!!

Utkarsh Pal -
West World is an American television series based on dystopian and science fiction stories. It will include many staring casts such as Evan Rachel...
Read more
2,721,321FansLike
41,469FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Tesla INC Open to Supply Batteries to Rivals !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This Tuesday, Tesla INC. CEO Elon Musk gave away a piece of great news. Now, they are ready to licensing software and also, may...
Read more

Renault Nissan Alliance Woes Compounds During Coronavirus Pandemic !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This time, when the French part goes into results for Renault Nissan alliances, they are going to reveal the bitter truth of the weakness,...
Read more

Ferrari Officials Claim to Wait Till 2022 for Scuderia to Win.

Car News Furious Mad -
2021 is seen to be painful for Ferrari, and it is since the beginning of this session. And this makes it pretty evident for...
Read more

What Can STOP Mercedes This Weekend at British Grand Prix?

Car News Furious Mad -
It has been seventy years since the first Formula race took place in Silverstone. And it is going to be no less thrill here....
Read more

2020 Hyundai Kona Review, Price, Specs, Features And Everything Latest Updates !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Hyundai Kona is a subcompact electric SUV manufactured by Hyundai, South Korea.
Also Read:  Hotel Transylvania 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything Updates Till Now !!!
It became very popular as Hyundai Kauai and Hyundai Encino in China. Hyundai Kona...
Read more

2021 Ford Bronco Review, New Stylish, Fresh Look, Specs, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Ford Bronco is a one of popular SUV in the world that manufactured by Ford Motor company. It's a mid-size SUV with Four doors based...
Read more

2020 Nissan Titan Price, Reviews, Specs, Features, And Latest Updates !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Nissan Titan is a popular pickup truck manufactured by Nissan, United States. It's a four doors heavy-duty truck with trailer tow capability. But, Nissan Titan 2020...
Read more

2020 Toyota Fortuner Review, Price, Specs, And Latest Updates You Need to Know !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Toyota Fortuner is a mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) manufactured by TOYOTA, a Japanese Automobile manufacturer company. It's five doors mid-size SUV popular among the...
Read more

Know About 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Verdict, And Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Archit Vyas -
Rоlls-Rоyce is widely recоgnized as a cоachbuilder оf ultra-luxuriоus cars fоr ultra-wealthy fоlks, and the grand Ghоst represents the entry pоint intо that exclusive...
Read more

2020 NIO EC6 Car Performance, Specs, Mileage, Design, And You Should Know Everything !!!

Car News Archit Vyas -
Ambitiоus Chinese firm Niо has unveiled the EC6 cоupé SUV, which will be the electric start-up’s third prоductiоn car when it gоes оn sale...
Read more
© Auto Freak