Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date, Cast And Storyline Latest Updates You Should Know!!

- Advertisement -

Inside Edge is an Indian television series based on the sports and drama stories. Karan Anshuman is the creator of the Inside Edge series. It will involve many staring actors such as Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aamir Bashir, Richa Chadha, and Angad Bedi. But, it will premiere on Amazon prime video in two languages such as English and Hindi. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are the executive producers of the series. Each episode will consist of 40 minutes of running time. The production company of the series named as Excel Entertainment.

Inside Edge Season 3 Storyline

The story of the series revolves around the T20 cricket Mumbai Mavericks team that playing in the Powerplay League.

But, there is also seen the landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where the money and power go hand in hand.

The series comes with many the ups and downs in the Powerplay league team in the Mumbai Mavericks. But, ownership problems face along with accusations of match-fixing.

And the story will expect to continue where the last season ends.

Inside Edge Season 3 Cast

It will announce that most of the staring cast will reappear in the third season.

But, it will include

Vivek Oberoi played as Vikrant Dhawan

Aamir Bashir acts as Yashvardhan Patil (Bhaisahab), the founder of the PowerPlay League.

Richa Chadda played as Zarina Malik, An actress and co-owner of the Mumbai Mavericks.

Sapna Pabbi acts as Mantra Patil, Vayu’s girlfriend.

Tanuj Virwani appears as Vayu Raghavan (moody), a player, and later on, captain of the Mavericks.

Siddhant Chaturvedi acts as Prashant Kanaujia, a rookie fast bowler.

And many others.

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date

The last two season consists of ten episodes each.

But, the third season will expect to release with ten episodes in it.

The third season will announce to release in 2020.

