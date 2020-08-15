Know About Kung Fu Panda 4 Air Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Twist Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda is a run of American Wuxia action-comedy Movies. The film came out in 2008. Its sequel came out in 2011 and 2016. 2011 watched a tv set of this renowned film. The Kung Fu Panda is part of a few of the most played games.

Here is everything you need to know about season 4.

Kung fu panda 4 cast

Jack Black as Po

Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, Po’sPo’s biological father and the uncle of Dim and Sum

Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu

Angelina Jolie as Master Tigress

J.K. Simmons as Kai, a yak. A powerful and vicious spirit warrior who was the former brother-in-arms of Oogway and had a supernatural ability to steal other warriors’ chi.

Seth Rogen as Master Mantis

David Cross as Master Crane

Lucy Liu as Master Viper

Jackie Chan as Master Monkey

James Hong as Mr. Ping

Kate Hudson as Mei Mei

Randall Duk Kim as Grand Master Oogway

Jean-Claude Van Damme as Master Croc

Kung fu Panda 4 plot

The movie’s main premise follows the adventures of Po Ping, a giant Panda, who was the chosen one as the Dragon Warrior.

The movie is set in a fantasy wuxia genre version of ancient China with humanoid animals. With the film, his character is brought out with depth connecting his past life to his present and future.

Release and Trailer Updates

There is no trailer for the fourth movie as it hasn’t been confirmed. But we will keep you posted once it is out.

There is no official release date for the fourth film. DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg expressed the possibility of a fourth film.