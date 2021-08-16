Know Details About ‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Mega Deal With Netflix !!!

- Advertisement -

Courtney Kemp, a power player, has teamed up with Netflix.

The creator of the Starz franchise has inked a high eight-figure overall deal with the streamer to create new series and develop other projects for a global audience through her End of Episode banner. Kemp’s new four-year agreement includes the possibility that her compensation could rise to nine figures based on the success and development of the new projects.

After first joining Starz in 2015, Kemp had previously signed a three-year comprehensive agreement with Lionsgate in 2018. Deadline exclusively reported that Kemp had resigned from the deal in 2018.

Kemp will continue to be an executive producer and creatively involved in the Power franchise. This currently includes three spinoffs from the Starz mothership series. Season 2 of Power Book II Ghost is almost over. Season 1 of the revived Power Book II, Raising Kanan and Season 1 Power Book IV are nearly complete.

However, Lionsgate’s move was highly competitive, with many studios and outlets trying to make a deal with the award-winning producer. Lionsgate was one of the many contenders. However, they came up short against Netflix’s deep pockets and global reach. Kemp had a successful eight-year tenure at Starz/Lionsgate, where he worked on Power and its offshoots. He was also looking for creative opportunities in a new location, working with new people.

Kemp spoke today about her new deal with Netflix and the Chris Selak-run shingle. I look forward to working alongside Bela and her team, who genuinely appreciate our voice and perspective.

The Head of Global TV at Netflix, Bela Bajaria, was also complimentary of the new multi-hyphenated top-tier talent who signed on to the streaming service.

Bajaria stated Wednesday that Courtney “is the real deal — a creative power and world-builder who creates great shows.” “I admire her clarity and voice and her ability to see what the audience wants. Courtney has done something truly extraordinary and rare in television, and we are delighted to welcome her to Netflix.

Kemp was a journalist in her past life. She wrote for The Bernie Mac Show and Justice and the Robert King and Michelle King-created The Good Wife. Starz debuted the Power, a Starz original created by Kemp and Curtis Jackson EP. Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, and Joseph Sikora led the show about one of NYC’s most notorious drug dealers, trying to make his business legitimate. It quickly became the largest premium cabler show. This distinction was maintained over six seasons, which ended in 2019.

Because of this success, Kemp’s re-upping of sorts with Starz-owner Lionsgate three years ago allowed for the vast expansion of what is now known as The Powerverse. Starz released a statement today saying that Courtney A. Kemp has been a great partner for over eight years. They look forward to continuing this relationship in all of our Power Universe series.

This new deal shows that Kemp is now a part of a group of mega-dealers like Shonda Rhimes and Barack and Michell Obama’s Higher Ground, Ryan Murphy, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. That’s some serious power.

Kemp is represented by Michael Gendler, Gendler & Kelly and CAA.