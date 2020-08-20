Know Everything About Dirty Money Season 2 Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Twist Here !!!

Dirty Money is a television series that successfully belongs to the genre of a television documentary. A couple of seasons have been released so far, and both have been equally groundbreaking creative elucidations. The show is being aired on Netflix with two seasons.
The Cast of Season 2
- Aaron Carr,
- Yesenia Guetron,
- Anwar bin Ibrahim,
- Alex Gibney,
- Matt Taibbi,
- Anabel Hernandez,
- Fahmi Qadir,
- Scott Tucker,
- Walter Archer,
- Rachel Aviv,
- Simon Trepanier,
- Roddy Boyd
The Plot of Season 2
This entire season has also been a further damning exploration of the themes of greed, power, corporate corruption, financial malfeasance. It goes on to feature the Malaysian ex-Prime Minister – Najib Razak, as also portrays the attention-grabbing centerpiece, “Slumlord Millionaire” – Jared Kushner. A well researched investigative documentation by Gibney commands the rapt attention of the audience.
Release Date of Season 2
Dirty Money Season 2 was officially released on March 11, 2020, and it is streaming on Netflix.