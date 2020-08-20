Know Everything About Dirty Money Season 2 Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Twist Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Dirty Money is a television series that successfully belongs to the genre of a television documentary. A couple of seasons have been released so far, and both have been equally groundbreaking creative elucidations. The show is being aired on Netflix with two seasons.

The Cast of Season 2

Aaron Carr,

Yesenia Guetron,

Anwar bin Ibrahim,

Alex Gibney,

Matt Taibbi,

Anabel Hernandez,

Fahmi Qadir,

Scott Tucker,

Walter Archer,

Rachel Aviv,

Simon Trepanier,

Roddy Boyd

The Plot of Season 2

This entire season has also been a further damning exploration of the themes of greed, power, corporate corruption, financial malfeasance. It goes on to feature the Malaysian ex-Prime Minister – Najib Razak, as also portrays the attention-grabbing centerpiece, “Slumlord Millionaire” – Jared Kushner. A well researched investigative documentation by Gibney commands the rapt attention of the audience.

Release Date of Season 2

Dirty Money Season 2 was officially released on March 11, 2020, and it is streaming on Netflix.