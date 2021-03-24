Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Here Is Everything We Know About It!!!

- Advertisement -

Fans are waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4 for the past five years. The development of the fourth sequel badly endured due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, fans would be happy to know that the fourth film isn’t likely to be the last picture of this franchise.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, the co-founder, and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, earlier said that the franchise could have six films. Thus, movie lovers can rest assured about Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6.

Before, Co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson told that she did not understand this as she’d always seen the series as a trilogy. However, she said that she is open to the concept of a fourth episode as long as it concentrates on Po.

It seems Kung Fu Panda 4 will show more about Po Ping’s family as well as the relationship between them. Po can be observed fighting with Kai and putting an end to all of his misdeeds. Altogether, the film is very likely to focus largely on Po.

Even though the storyline for Kung Fu Panda 4 isn’t confirmed yet, many fans think that Po will be seen entering the Panda village and reuniting with his dad and other pandas. Some fans can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

The celebrities who would return to lend their voice in Kung Fu Panda 4 are Jack Black (as Po), Jackie Chan (Monkey), Angelina Jolie (Tigress), Lucy Liu (Viper), Bryan Cranston (Li Shan), Dustin Hoffman (Shifu), and Seth Rogen (Mantis).

The DreamWorks Animation media franchise films Kung Fu Panda sequels would be the most adored anime around the world. The first three films were the most fiscally successful animated feature film for their years. The enthusiasts are waiting for the last three years to see the highly demanding animated Kung Fu Panda 4.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) grossed USD 143.5 million from the USA and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other lands, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series. According to Deadline Hollywood, the next movie made a net profit of USD 76.65 million, even when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the film, making it one of the top twenty most profitable releases of 2016.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) is the 2nd largest global box office success for a movie directed solely by a woman (Jennifer Yuh Nelson), after DC Films’ Wonder Woman.