Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release Date , Cast, Plot, And More...
Top storiesTV Show

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release Date , Cast, Plot, And More About This Series!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Modified date:
Following the incredible success of Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 and Season 2, lovers are waiting for a Season 3 of that Japanese manga collection. The manga is written and illustrated by ONE.

But it seems that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will take some more time to establish as the production of Season 3 got delayed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We can speculate if everything goes well, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will arrive in 2021 in Japan. Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of a seemingly normal schoolboy called Shigeo Kageyama and nicknamed Mob. While Mob looks to be an average boy who’d rather place low in his private life, he is an esper with paranormal abilities.

The mob is always terrified of losing his psychic ability. In an attempt to retain his psychic power, Mob functions as an assistant to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called Reigen Arataka. The mob needs a normal life, but unfortunately, problems keep pursuing him.

At the finale of this Mob Psycho 100 Season two, we watched Mob defeating Antagonist Toichiro, taking him into custody, and then turning him into a living bomb. Afterward, Mob would transmit the power into his body so the power of this explosion can be lessened. However, Mob loses all his power and being contemplated feeble by everybody.

If the manga Mob Psycho 100 yields with Season 3, Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and Ritsu Kageyama are anticipated to Return. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama might also return in the third season.

A brand new personality, Haruki Amakusa may join Season 3. As Soichiro is imprisoned, we might observe other enemies returning from previous seasons or a new antagonist might appear.

Must Read

