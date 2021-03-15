Orange Is The New Black Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Orange Is the New Black captured the hearts of Netflix fans all over the world. But 91 episodes and 7 seasons later, there aren’t any indicators of Orange Is the New Black Season 8. The series has concluded. Kevin Biggs, chairman of the manufacturing firm said: “as a result of the brilliance of Jenji Kohan, the mastery of the creative and production group, the transcendent cast, and our enormous partnership with Netflix, the series has surpassed our expectations every year. With great pride, we are working together to make this landmark series to a triumphant, satisfying close with the upcoming seventh year .”

Orange Is the New Black Season 8: Cabinets are Finally Down

Just like quite some of the Netflix originals like the Santa Clarita Diet, or Tuca and Bertie, Netflix is shutting it down. The show’s creator Jenji Kohan agrees he’s come to terms with this end, saying that”After seven seasons, it is time to be released from prison. I’ll miss all of the badass ladies of Litchfield and the extraordinary crew we have worked with. My heart is orange but fades to black.” Actress Taylor Schilling, who played the lead character as Piper Chapman, also gave a bittersweet remark saying: “It’s an incredibly kind of surreal time. It is as surreal as it had been when the thing came from the gate and has been so powerful those first few seasons. It is equally as surreal now to be finishing it all.”

Thus, although sad, it seems like everyone is on board with all the closed down since the series has come to its end. On the other hand, founders have given the famous TV series, the golden opportunity to finish on its terms! With such a fantastic chance, we can’t wait to find that which Kohan has in store! Kevin Biggs has also explained: “Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for a long time to come. We’re already in talks and, when the timing is right, we will talk further with Jenji about a potential sequel.”