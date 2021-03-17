Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Overlord

A light novel Japanese series of 14 volumes printed on July 30, 2012. The series was written by Kugane Maruyama and represented by so-bin. Kadokawa Shoten’smanga magazine Comp Ace published the manga adaptation by Satoshi Oshio in November 2014. Moreover, Yen Press licensed both the Novel as well as the Manga in North America in November 2016.

Three seasons with thirteen episodes have been adapted by Madhouse. The Japanese show was first released on July 7- September 29, 2015, the next season aired from January 9 to April 3, 2018. Furthermore, the third year was released from July 10, 2018, to October 2, 2018.

Release date and other information

Well, it has been two years now the fourth season is one of the most awaited anime films. Since the pandemic hit on the world and everything was ceased because of safety reasons, the fourth period was announced to be published in 2021. Although, a two-year gap is a lot the founders have confirmed the 2021 launch year for season 4.

Nevertheless, no themes and plots are published by the writer, it can be presumed to start where the year 3 storyline ended. The last episode of season three has been about Ainz getting more powerful and now we can anticipate more spice from the story. Additionally, Ainz Ooal is expected to acknowledge feelings for her grasp.

We anticipate new entrances in the further season. Also, it’s expected to revolve around the character, Ainz, and Demiurge, and the Great tomb may also play a fantastic part in Season 4.

