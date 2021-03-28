Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Upcoming News !!!

- Advertisement -

Here, we’ll discuss the details and release date of Overlord Season 4. It is a version of the light novel series of the identical name. Kugane Maruyama gave the original story for the publication series in 2010 and also gave the illustrations for it. The novel series remains running with 14 published volumes. Maruyama plans to publish 17 complete volumes. But he also declares that he will continue the story of the prevalence of the novel remains. In 2014, Satoshi Oshio adapted the novel into the manga with Hugin Miyama. The manga began serialization at Kadokawa Shoten’s magazine on 26 November 2014. Madhouse created the anime tv show for three seasons, with each one consisting of 13 episodes.

From the year 2125, the favorite virtual reality game called”Yggdrasil” is going offline forever. But before that occurs, Momonga, who plays the character of Aniz Ooal Gown, chose to spend the last moments in the game until it closes down. Aniz, in the game, is a powerful wizard and master of the dark guild. But following the server shuts down, Momonga finds himself at the body of Aniz, inside the game. Additionally, the non-player personalities have developed different personalities of their own. Any commands his faithful servants to investigate the unnatural situation. With these bizarre occurrences, Aniz tries to find others in precisely the same position as him and search for a thing to do back home. It’s possible to see Overlord online on Netflix.

Overlord Season 4 Release Date:

The Overlord season 4 launch date is still not announced by the production. Throughout the AnimagiC convention in 2019 which occurred in Germany, the book’s writer Kugane Maruyama along with also the arcade scriptwriter Yukie Sugawara were the guests of honor. They had been asked about the details of the fourth season of Overlord. While Maruyama produced no remarks on the question, Sugawara created the statement that it was quite likely that the fourth year will happen. The manufacturing had just started their job on season 4 when the unlikely outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic caused it to delay indefinitely. However, since confirmed by Madhouse, year 4 of Overlord will happen. It is probably that we’ll head the information of Overlord year 4 before the end of 2021.

What to Expect From the Upcoming Season?

Each year of Overlord covered three volumes of the novel series. Considering that there are now 14 volumes of this book, five are staying to be covered in the anime. So, year 4 will cover volumes ten, eleven, and twelve. The title of quantity 10 is”The Ruler of Conspiracy”. It follows the story of Aniz Ooal Gown and his decision to turn his kingdom into heaven for all races. Ainz began this utopia slowly by turning towards the Empire to strengthen the Adventurer’s Guild.

Also, the tenth volume informs the story of rulers of different nations. They are constantly plotting to oppose Ainz Ooal Gown along with his newly found state. The rulers aren’t happy with the sudden emergence of such a strong kingdom so that they invent their countermeasures to ruin Aniz’s utopia.

The name of this 11th volume is”The Craftsman of Dwarf”. In this volume, Ainz heads towards the Dwarf Kingdom together with the only purpose of searching for the lost rune magic. Shalltear Bloodfallen and Aura Bella Fiora accompany him on his mission. Upon his arrival at the Kingdom, Ainz discovers that it is under attack with a demi-human race, Quagga. Faced with the danger of jealousy, the Dwarf Runesmiths claims to help Ainz with his assignment in exchange for his aid in fighting the Quagoas. However, the Quagoas turn out to be the most powerful race of this Azerlisia Mountains.

The title of quantity 12 is”The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom”. This volume features the attack of the Demon Emperor, Jaldabaoth. Additionally, the demi-humans manage to ruin the Great Wall of the Holy Kingdom. The Great Wall was the pride of the Holy Kingdom’s defenses and the reason for its long-lasting peace. Jaldabaoth is the supreme commander of the allied forces, who seek to ruin another kingdom. Under the request of the liberation army, Ainz directs the Holy Kingdom and sets out to ruin the Demon Emperor and his army.