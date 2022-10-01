Photos: Mercedes EQS 580 Electric Car Launched With 857 Km Range, View Photos

- Advertisement -

Mercedes EQS 580 Launched: Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS 580 4Matic electric car in India with a starting price of Rs 1.5 crore. This is the first luxury electric car assembled in India.

The new EQS 580 has a battery pack of 107.8kWh, in which dual electric motor is supported. It generates 523PS of power and 855Nm of torque. It has been claimed to get an ARAI certified range of 857 km. This car can run at a top speed of 210 kmph. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ as a CBU model while the EQS 580 has been assembled to bring down its price in India. This is the first time that a luxury electric car has been assembled in India. This is an impetus for the ‘Make in India’ programme. The new EQS 580 is assembled at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, Pune.

The EQS 580 can be driven up to 260 km on a fast charge of just 15 minutes. This EQS is by far the most efficient EV on sale in India.

As for the features, the EQS 580 gets the company’s trademark hyperscreen and a central display with multiple screens along with screens for the driver and passenger. The screen covers the full width of the dashboard. It gets a heads-up display, Burmester audio system, massage seat along with a host of luxury features. The EQS is also offered with rear-wheel steering, which works to reduce the turning circle and increase the efficiency of the car.

In terms of pricing, the EQS 580 assembled in India costs less than the S-Class that comes with petrol and diesel. While this car is also much cheaper than the EQS coming to India via the CBU route. This is the first time an EQS series car has been assembled outside Germany. The size and design of this car is also quite different from Mercedes-Benz being part of the bespoke EQ brand.