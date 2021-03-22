Home Top stories Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest...
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Hollywood movie lovers cannot imagine Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp. The franchise is one of the biggest selling chains of Disney throughout the last 20 decades.

In 2020, it was reported that Disney obstructed each of the possibilities of Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of Caribbean 6. Before 2017, he lost the Warner Bros. Third film prequel Harry Potter’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to See Them.

“[Producer Jerry] Bruckheimer, that was among Depp’s biggest champions and once suggested that the finger injury occurred because”he got it caught in a car door,” was hoping to bring the Captain Jack Sparrow personality back briefly in another outing – stated to be a female-centric incarnation fronted by Margot Robbie. Disney balked,” according to the report of THR.

However, Disney already announced before that the celebrity Margot Robbie and screenwriter Christina Hodson are joining the team to work on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs is returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Disney hired Pirates of the Caribbean author Ted Elliott and Chernobyl writer and filmmaker Craig Mazin to function on the story at an advanced level. It's also announced celebrity Margot Robbie will star in the female-led variant of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the coming of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.

