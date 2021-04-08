Home Top stories Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Here Is...
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Here Is Everything We Know About It!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Pirates of the Caribbean fans can’t think of this sixth movie without Johnny Depp. The franchise is one of the largest selling chains of Disney within the past twenty decades. Last year we heard that Disney has blocked all the chances for Johnny Depp to reunite in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Johnny Depp is having a legal conflict with his ex-wife Amber Heard and against a UK tabloid The Sun Publisher News last year. The tabloid called him a”wife-beater” alleging that the celebrity performed domestic violence against his wife.

On March 25, The Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has dropped his appeal to overturn a damning high court ruling that concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and abandoned her in fear for her own life. Following three months of trial, Justice Andrew Niccol has dismissed his appeal against the united kingdom tabloid.

Deadline wrote, “Depp was looking to create a decision in which Judge Andrew Niccol ruled the tabloid was fair in calling him a”wife-beater”, with the verdict asserting that the accusation was”substantially true” regarding his relationship with all ex-wife Amber Heard. That ruling has now been upheld by the UK Court of Appeal.

This is a considerable blow for Depp. After the initial trial, he had been dropped out of Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts franchise and substituted by Mads Mikkelsen, and he is now tarred with the wife beater’s brush before his blockbuster defamation trial against Heard in the U.S. next year.”

Before, Johnny Depp stepped down from his function as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3. According to a recent report, the Marvel and Star Wars celebrity would replace Johnny Depp to play Gellert Grindelwald, after the actor lost his libel case against The Sun.

Currently, there is no news of Johnny Depp’s joining in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Nobody knows what the present situation of the movie is. Last year, a request was started urging Disney to rethink Johnny Depp’s return. The request is still active on Change.org. Fans are free to sign and post their comments if they want to see Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The petition to date has gathered over 600,000 signatures.

However, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is under production. We earlier discussed, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites, and Kevin McNally are returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

