Stargirl Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot All Updates You Should Know !!

Stargirl is an American web television series based on the teen drama and superhero fantasy stories. Geoff Johns creates the series. The series is inspired by the DC comics book named Courtney Whitmore, written by Lee Moder and Geoff Johns. The staring cast will take place in the second season, such as Brec Bassinger, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, and Cameron Gellman. Including Christopher James Baker, Neil Jackson, Hunter Sansone, Yvette Monreal, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and Meg DeLacy. And Jennifer Lance, Rob Hardy, James Dale Robinson, and Trish Stanard are the co-producer of the series. But, the running time of every episode takes 40- 55 minutes only. The production company that involves in the series such as Berlanti Productions, DC Entertainment, Mad Ghost Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. But, it will premiere on the DC universe online platform.

Stargirl Season 2 Plot

The story of the series revolves around all of the Justice Society of America were killed in a battle against the Injustice Society of America.

But, A high school student named Courtney Whitmore, who discovers the Cosmic Staff of Starman.

After that, he becomes an inspiration for a whole new generation of superheroes.

The story of the second season will continue where the last season ends.

Stargirl Season 2 Cast

It will include-

Brec Bassinger acts as Courtney Whitmore (Stargirl), A high school student from Los Angeles

Amy Smart played as Barbara Whitmore, Courtney’s mother

Trae Romano acts as Mike Dugan, Courtney’s step-brother

Christopher James Baker acts as Henry King, A member of the ISA

Meg DeLacy appears as Cindy Burman,

The daughter of the Dragon King

And many others.

Stargirl Season 2 Release Date

Because of pandemic situation that will extend the Release date of the series.

It will announce to release as earlier as possible in 2020.

Stargirl Season 2 Trailer