Stranger Things Season 4: Know About Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All Update So Far !!!

By- Ashu Chauhan
The Season 4 of the American science fiction-horror tv series Stranger Things, titled Stranger Things 4, was announced by Netflix in September 2019. The fourth season will continue to be produced by the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, and Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson.

The Cast of Season 4

  • Winona Ryder,
  • David Harbour,
  •  Finn Wolfhard,
  •  Millie Bobby Brown,
  •  Gaten Matarazzo,
  • Caleb McLaughlin,
  •  Noah Schnapp,
  • Sadie Sink,
  • Natalia Dyer,
  • Charlie Heaton,
  •  Joe Keery,
  • Maya Hawke,
  • Priah Ferguson,
  •  Cara Buono,
  • Brett Gelman

The Plot of Season 4

When we left Hawkins, we saw Joyce and her sons Will and Jonathan, along with Eleven, packing their home into a removal van, ready to move away. This means season four might see the gang separated, and the show moves away from Hawkins for the first time.

Jonathan and Nancy reunite after tensions throughout the third season, so could we see them attempting a long-distance relationship in the future?

Release Date 

Stranger Things Season 4 generation will start on 17th December 2020.

We are not having details regarding the release date for the series. The creation for season four was stopped because of COVID-19 so that We can expect a release date in August or even July 2021.

Ashu Chauhan
