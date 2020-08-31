Home TV Show Amazon Prime The Family Man Season 2, Cast, Plot, Release Date, Twist, And You...
The Family Man Season 2, Cast, Plot, Release Date, Twist, And You Need to Know Latest Update Here !!!

By- Ashu Chauhan
The Family Man is an Indian action thriller tv series on Prime Video created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani. The tv series was announced in June 2018 and showcased at the TV Critics Association’s summer press tour held in Los Angeles in July 2018.

The Family Man Released on Prime Video in September 2019. The tv series has been renewed for 2 more seasons. Here is everything you need to know…

The Cast for Season 2

Manoj Bajpayee in T.A.S.C. an analyst, as Srikant Tiwari.

Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Srikant’s wife.

Samantha Akkineni (season two ) as TBA.

Sharib Hashmi Srikant’s colleague, as J.K. Talpade in T.A.S.C.

Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman Al Qatil.

Kishore as Imraan Pasha, Force One chief.

Gul Panag as Saloni, Shrikant’s Commanding Officer.

Plot for Season 2

This story is all about the middle-class man covertly working as an intelligence officer to the T.A.S.C. The branch of the investigation agency, the family man season 2 settings, was slow. This show has won plenty of fans, lovers and throughout the world also. Series is becoming by day fans are demanding the family man season two.

Release Date

Filming for season 2 began on November 2019 and is expected to be released in October 2020. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Ashu Chauhan
